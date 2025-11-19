The national assembly was plunged into mourning on Wednesday, November 19, following the death of Senator Okey Ezea

The lawmaker representing Enugu North breathed his last in Lagos while receiving medical treatment

Peter Obi prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest while also sending strength to the grieving family and constituents in Enugu state

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has described the news of Senator Okey Ezea's death as “devastating”.

Legit.ng had reported how the federal lawmaker representing Enugu North district died at a private hospital in Lagos state, according to a statement on Wednesday, November 19, by his first son, Jideofor Ezea, on behalf of the family.

He said the 62-year-old senator passed on at about 11:07 p.m. on Tuesday, November 18, in Lagos state after “a brief illness.”

Until his passing, he remained the only federal lawmaker from Enugu state elected on the LP platform in 2023.

Reacting to the legislator’s sad exit, Obi, in a statement he signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, praised the deceased as "a man of remarkable integrity".

He said:

“I have just received one of the most devastating pieces of news of my life: the death of someone I truly considered a very dear brother, a confidant, and a politician of commitment and character — Sen. Okey Ezea.

“What can I say about him? He was my senator, my confidant, my friend, and my brother. Sen. Ezea was a man of remarkable integrity, a man who did not betray friendship, and a man of deep compassion for his people. His presence inspired confidence, and his counsel was always wise and measured.

“His passing leaves a huge personal void that cannot easily be filled. Okey would always remind one of the need to do things for his people.”

Snapshot of Senator Okey Ezea

Legit.ng reports that Senator Ezea served as chairman of the senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions at the start of the legislative session.

The lawmaker later held other roles, including vice-chairman of the senate committee on housing and urban development.

Ezea was, until his death, the vice-chairman of the senate committee on cooperation and integration in Africa and NEPAD, and the senate committee on culture and creative economy.

