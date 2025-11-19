Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice , Abubakar Malami , has spoken about his plan for the 2027 election

Malami said he has agreed to contest and run for the Kebbi State governorship election in 2027

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) explained the reason for declaring his Kebbi State gubernatorial race

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kebbi State - Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has declared for the 2027 Kebbi State governorship election.

Malami expressed confidence, stating that he has widespread support across the state.

Abubakar Malami declares intention to run for Kebbi state guber poll.

As reported by Daily Trust, Malami stated this during an interview with DCL Hausa on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The former AGF said he plans to address insecurity, revive agriculture, and protect the interests of Kebbi residents.

He said the polices of the current administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have contributed to economic hardship, especially in the northern region.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said:

“INEC guidelines do not allow us to begin mobilisation yet, but when the time comes, you will see that we have the support of the people of Kebbi State.

“I have agreed to contest, and there is no retreat. God willing, we are going to win because we have people who believe in us.”

Malami claimed that insecurity has pushed many farmers away from their farmlands.

He further stated that rice mills operating for decades have shut down due to “bad policies that favour foreign companies.”

Former AGF Malami’s convoy attacked in Kebbi

Recall that Malami's convoy was attacked in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State.

Suspected political thugs attacked Malami while on a condolence visit to several families on Monday, September 1, 2025.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) leader in Kebbi State mentioned those behind the attack on his convoy.

DSS summons former minister of Justice Malami

Legit.ng also reported that Malami confirmed he was invited by the DSS over the September 1 attack on his convoy in Kebbi state.

Malami suggested the petition prompting the DSS inquiry was politically motivated by opposition figures in his state.

He commended the DSS for its professionalism, saying he was treated with respect and pledged full cooperation with the investigation.

