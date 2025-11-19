2027: Buhari’s Former Minister Announces Intention to Contest for Kebbi Governorship Election
- Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has spoken about his plan for the 2027 election
- Malami said he has agreed to contest and run for the Kebbi State governorship election in 2027
- The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) explained the reason for declaring his Kebbi State gubernatorial race
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Kebbi State - Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has declared for the 2027 Kebbi State governorship election.
Malami expressed confidence, stating that he has widespread support across the state.
As reported by Daily Trust, Malami stated this during an interview with DCL Hausa on Monday, November 17, 2025.
The former AGF said he plans to address insecurity, revive agriculture, and protect the interests of Kebbi residents.
He said the polices of the current administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have contributed to economic hardship, especially in the northern region.
The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said:
“INEC guidelines do not allow us to begin mobilisation yet, but when the time comes, you will see that we have the support of the people of Kebbi State.
“I have agreed to contest, and there is no retreat. God willing, we are going to win because we have people who believe in us.”
Malami claimed that insecurity has pushed many farmers away from their farmlands.
He further stated that rice mills operating for decades have shut down due to “bad policies that favour foreign companies.”
Former AGF Malami’s convoy attacked in Kebbi
Recall that Malami's convoy was attacked in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State.
Suspected political thugs attacked Malami while on a condolence visit to several families on Monday, September 1, 2025.
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) leader in Kebbi State mentioned those behind the attack on his convoy.
Read more stories on Abubakar Malami:
- 2027 Election: Buhari’s Ex-Minister Slams APC for Endorsing Tinubu Amid Hardship, “Insensitive”
- Malami: Buhari's Ex-Minister Under Fire as He Defects from APC to ADC Ahead of 2027 Elections
- Obasanjo: Malami Shares Reason Buhari Pardoned Former Governors Convicted for Stealing Billions
- 2023: How I Made 500 People in Kebbi State Millionaires, AGF Malami Reveals
- Photos Emerge As Malami Poses With New Wife, Buhari’s Daughter
- Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, Others Under Probe Over Alleged Illegal Sale of $2.4bn Oil to China
- Anxiety as Court Sets to Give Verdict, Determine Abubakar Malami's Fate
- Anti-Corruption: Ex-AGF Abubakar Malami Invited by EFCC? Fact Emerges
DSS summons former minister of Justice Malami
Legit.ng also reported that Malami confirmed he was invited by the DSS over the September 1 attack on his convoy in Kebbi state.
Malami suggested the petition prompting the DSS inquiry was politically motivated by opposition figures in his state.
He commended the DSS for its professionalism, saying he was treated with respect and pledged full cooperation with the investigation.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.