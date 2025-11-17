Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has reacted to the abduction of 25 girls from Kebbi secondary school

Some armed men reportedly attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu LGA of Kebbi

The former vice president then called on the federal government to re-strategise in its fight against insecurity in the country

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has condemned the abduction of 25 girls at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

At around 4 am - 5 am on Monday, November 17, when gunmen invaded the school while firing into the air, police personnel stationed at the location engaged the intruders, but the attackers had already entered the compound and fled with the students.

Atiku Abubakar has condemned the kidnapping of Kebbi girls Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

A statement released by the Kebbi state Police Command said one resident, identified as Hassan Makuku, was killed during the assault. Another man, Ali Shehu, sustained an injury to his hand.

Reacting to the development, Atiku condemned the attack, calling on the federal government to up its game in confronting the insecurity challenges across the country. The 2027 presidential hopeful lamented that several villages across the north are under consistent bandit attacks.

Fans react as Atiku condemns Kebbi kidnapping

The former vice president's statement has started generating reactions from his supporters. Below are some of their reactions:

Wachor Zakks-Manuel reminds Atiku of another attack in southern Kaduna:

"@atiku there was a similar incident of abduction of a Catholic Priest and the killing of a brother to another priest in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State. Many villagers were abducted as well."

Bishop Boye lamented:

"These aren't just numbers; they are real people, they have their lives ahead of them, families that care for them. As a former vice president, you can weigh in on the people who currently have the power to make and effect the desired changes."

Atiku Abubakar condemns abduction of Kebbi students Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Ekene Fortunate wrote:

"Tinubu right now, he's busy celebrating the defection of opposition members into APC, nothing concerns him with security as long as he will win the election in 2027."

Spotless challenged the government to declare a state of emergency:

"The Nigerian government must urgently declare a state of emergency on insecurity and confront it head-on. The senseless killing of innocent citizens must end. This evil cannot continue. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace."

Gbenga commented:

"Alhaji, this is not an APC issue or strengthening of security. No civilised people will be calm like Northern leaders when their people are being killed daily without provocation. This is beyond government. It is the Northern leaders and elite. Maybe there is a hidden strategy."

