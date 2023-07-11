Abubakar Malami, the former attorney general of the federation, has been found in a case bordering on abuse of office

A property developer, Cecil Osakwe, alleged that the former minister used his office to force him to hand over property worth N130 million to a civil servant, Asabe Waziri

Justice Oluyemisi Adelaja of the federal high court on Monday adjourned the case till October 17 to allow Malami to arrange his defence

FCT, Abuja - The hearing of the abuse of office case instituted against Abubakar Malami, the former attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, has been adjourned by a high court in the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to The Cable, Justice Oluyemisi Adelaja, during the hearing on Monday, adjourned the case till October 17 so that the former AGF could put up his defence.

Why Abubakar Malami is in court

A businessman and property developer, Cecil Osakwe, instituted the case against Malami.

In the suit, the developer accused Malami of using his office to compel him to give out two units of three-bedroom flats in the Maitama area of the FCT, Abuja, to a civil servant named Asabe Waziri.

Osakwe told the court that Malami forced him to hand over N130 million worth of property to Waziri even with an existing court order.

The businessman alleged that Malami intervened in a civil matter that involved his company and Waziri.

Malami used security operatives to harass me while in the office

According to the developer, Malami continuously ordered the security operatives to harass him.

He further said that the former AGF knew that Waziri initially spent eight months in the property before a court order vacated her and that the order eventually terminated the sale transactions.

Victor Giwa, counsel to Osakwe, kicked against the absence of Malami in the court at the beginning of the hearing.

