Kano State - The Executive Director, Technical Services, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar has empowered more than 3,000 supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.

Umar distributed he empowerment package to the youth across all the 44 local government areas of the state.

Ganduje's son receives 500 NNPP defectors into the APC in Kano State.

The empowerment package includes agricultural inputs, among others, aimed at boosting agriculture to make the beneficiaries self-reliant.

Ganduje launched the first phase of the empowerment programme at an event held at Armani Event Centre in Kano on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

The Chief Press Secretary to the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edwin Olofu, made this known in a statement released on Monday, November 17, 2025, in Abuja.

The empowerment items distributed include tricycles, mini-trucks, fertilizers, herbicides, improved seedlings, and solar-powered items.

Others include irrigation pumps, agro-processing machines, among other modern farming tools designed to boost productivity and promote self-reliance among the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, immediately after the distribution of the items, Engr Umar received no fewer than 500 members of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) who had joined the APC.

Receiving the defectors, he said the party would treat them as bona fide members without discrimination.

He commended them for " your courage to see the truth to join APC as the strongest party in Africa."

