A civic advocacy group, Citizens Alliance for Rule of Law and Justice (CARoLJ), has sharply criticised former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for his recent political realignment and remarks against the current administration.

The group dismissed Malami’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a self-serving move, labelling it a bid to rewrite a tainted legacy.

Former justice minister Abubakar Malami has been criticised for defecting to ADC. Photo: Ministry of Justice

Source: Twitter

Malami slammed by civic group

In a statement signed by its president, Aminu Jallo, and released in Kaduna on Sunday, CARoLJ described Malami’s comments about insecurity and economic decline under the current government as “deeply hypocritical,” arguing that the former minister lacks the moral authority to critique any administration.

Jallo said Malami’s time as Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023 was marked by “institutional decay,” citing repeated disobedience to court orders, selective prosecution of corruption cases, and enabling of political impunity.

He recalled Malami’s controversial role in the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, a fugitive pension fraud suspect, back into the civil service, an act that triggered public outrage.

“Malami cannot distance himself from a history of enabling the abuse of power,” Jallo stated.

“He oversaw a justice system that served the powerful and punished the powerless.”

Malami's past records disected

The group also pointed to Malami’s role in the presidential pardon granted to convicted ex-governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, who were jailed for corruption.

CARoLJ argued that while ordinary Nigerians suffered under poor governance, Malami’s ministry worked to exonerate political allies with vast records of public fund theft.

Beyond policy decisions, the watchdog cited public concerns over lavish displays of wealth by members of Malami’s family, which they said symbolised a disconnect from the economic reality faced by most Nigerians. Allegations of unexplained wealth, including the ownership of a multi-billion-naira event centre by Malami’s son, were highlighted as reflective of the impunity of the era.

CARoLJ claimed Malami’s move to the ADC was not motivated by reformist ideals but by his desire to reposition for the 2027 governorship election in Kebbi State.

“The man who looked away during years of insecurity in Zamfara, Kebbi, and Borno now claims to want to rescue Nigeria,” Jallo said.

“But the people are not forgetful.”

The group called on Nigerians to hold public figures accountable beyond party lines and urged voters in Kebbi and elsewhere not to reward “failed stewards with recycled mandates.”

