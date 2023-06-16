Former attorney general of the federation (AGF) and minister for justice, Abubakar Malami; has spoken about his purported invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Malami said no anti-corruption agency in Nigeria has sent an invitation to him over any matter since he left office in May

The Kebbi-born legal practitioner and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain went further by disclosing where he'll be on Friday, June 16, 2023

FCT, Abuja - A former minister of justice and attorney general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has quashed rumours that he has been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Malami also said that he is not attempting to flee Nigeria, and will be available for interrogation should there be any need for it, Daily Trust reported on Friday, June 16.

Abubakar Malami, who served as the Attorney-General of the Federation, says he will "gladly honour" any invitation by any security or anti-graft agency. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN

'I'm not running away from Nigeria': Malami

The former minister stated that he is a patriot and will always align with the Nigerian project.

His words:

“I have not been invited by the EFCC or any other anti-corruption agency in Nigeria.

"I’m available in Nigeria and attending a wedding Fatiha slated for 2.30 at Sheikh Isiyaka Rabi’u Mosque, Kano, tomorrow (Friday)."

He added:

“I have no plan of leaving Nigeria and I will gladly honour any invitation extended to me by any agency of government.

"I’m a true Nigerian and I believe in the Nigerian project."

