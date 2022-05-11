The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has disclosed what he has done for natives in Kebbi state

According to the governorship aspirant, over five hundred people in his state and more, have become millionaires through his assistance and Foundation

Meanwhile, the minister is running for the Kebbi's state number one seat, the office of the governor, under the platform of the ruling APC

Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, and gubernatorial aspirant, Abubakar Malami, revealed he has made over 500 people millionaires in his native Kebbi state, Premium Times report.

Malami made this disclosure at his Birnin Kebbi, GRA residence while hosting a supporters group on a solidarity visit last week.

The country’s chief law officer announced his intention to run for the state's governorship position in 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister revealed what he had done for the people of Kebbi state. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN

Source: Facebook

How Malami made his people rich

Last week, he distributed 30 cars to his political associates and supporters in Kebbi state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Days after sharing the car gifts, Mr Malami accused his detractors of spreading falsehoods about him despite the good he has done for people.

The minister said:

“We have been busy over time supporting our teeming youth with offers, in terms of offers of employment, we have succeeded in supporting over 700 people across the state who gained employment.

“They have been busy destroying while we have been constructing, we have succeeded in constructing over 200 boreholes across the state, and we are supporting the state by way of creating over 500 millionaires across the state."

Malami would slug it out with strong opposition in the APC

Malami is expected to face stiff opposition from the factional leaders of the APC in the state in his quest to become the party’s flag bearer.

A former governor of the state Adamu Aleiro is running a parallel secretariat of the party in the state.

Mr Aleiro is supporting the senate majority leader, Hahaya Abdullahi, who also declared his intention to contest the governorship election.

APC Primaries: Kebbi lawmaker reveals when AGF Malami, others will resign

In another report, the House of Representatives member, representing Argungu/Augie federal constituency in Kebbi state, Bashar Isah has said the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami would resign his appointment before the party’s governorship primary slated for this month.

It was reported that Isah made this disclosure during an interview with journalists in Abuja, on Thursday, May 5.

He confirmed that Malami had already obtained the necessary forms needed to contest the Kebbi State Governorship Election, from the national Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

2023: Kebbi Governor Bagudu reveals how APC presidential candidate will emerge

In another development, the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), and Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, April 11, said the All progressive congress (APC) may present a presidential candidate by consensus.

It was reported that Bagudu made this disclosure after former Lagos state Governor Bola Tinubu, met with APC governors today, behind closed doors at the Kebbi Lodge Abuja hours after vice president Yemi Osinbajo formally declared his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after 2023.

He noted that members of the party are seeking the best, which is evident from the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng