Earlier, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s third daughter from his first marriage, Nana Hadiza, got married on Friday in a quiet ceremony

Meanwhile, the bride had once been married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi and had six children before the marriage ended in a divorce

In a new development, new pictures of the latest couple in town are trending and in circulation on social media

The pictures of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and Nana Hadiza, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he recently married, are trending on social media, Daily Trust reports.

The wedding ceremony, which took place at the Presidential Villa mosque, on Friday, July 8, was attended by the families of the couple.

Malami poses with his new wife, Buhari’s daughter. Photo credit: Amb Anaz Analysis II, African Journalist Celebrity News

Source: Facebook

Nana Hadiza, 41, is Malami’s third wife.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ufuoma Uke Onoyovwere wrote

"Market no favour d lady.

"The sins of d fada."

Uzochi Obiwulu said

"Thief marrying looter."

Egwu Samuel stated

"This will definitely go down as one of APC achievement.. including all the pictures they will be posting."

Ikechukwu Ugwoke affirmed

"Malami benefited too much from his inlaw govt. Before nobody knew this man the worst attorney general of the federation."

Femi Atalor noted

"No innovation, just to marry and have children."

Jahswill Lengkop said

"This one na bad market for this young lady.

"But seriously Malami benefits from president Mohammed Buhari government."

Jofrenzy Chesike stated

"I heard she already had six children from her past marriage,I don't know how many she's going to have with him."

Tola Adewale noted

"Dennis Chijioke Okonkwo Walahi, Nigeria is in God's hands. Toor jomo."

Victor Adiba said

"Happy marriage life sir."

AGF Malami takes Buhari’s daughter as 3rd wife, photos emerge

Nigeria's Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami on Friday, July 8, wedded Nana Hadiza, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was gathered that the wedding took place on Friday at a closed-door Nikkai ceremony held at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was reported that the development was confirmed by one of President Buhari's media aides, Garba Shehu.

Photos emerge as Buhari's daughters are spotted with APC presidential aspirant

Meanwhile, the grand award ceremony organised by the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) on Thursday, February 24, was attended by prominent personalities in the country from various walks of life.

The ceremony was in honour of the achievement of the first lady, Aisha Buhari who was represented by her daughters, Halima Buhari-Sheriff and Zahra Buhari-Indimi.

Speaking on the award, the president's wife said on her Facebook page:

"I was honored earlier today by the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) with the award of “Icon and Beacon of Hope for Empowerment.”

Source: Legit.ng