A top chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state, High Chief Hamilton Ezeonu, has sent a heartwarming message to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo after he was declared the winner of the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Soludo the winner of the November 8 governorship election in the state.

According to the electoral umpire, Soludo, candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), polled 422,664, to defeat his closest rival, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 99,445.

Candidate of the Young People Party (YPP), Paul Chukwuma, scored 37,753 votes to secure third position; while the Labour Party's candidate, Dr George Moghalu, took fourth position with 10,576 votes.

But in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Nnobi, Idemili South local government area of the state, on Monday, November 10, High Chief Hamilton Ezeonu, a notable philanthropist, commented on the governor's re-election success.

According to him, the victory speaks volumes about the prevailing sentiments in the state regarding Soludo's administration and validates the policies and initiatives that have resonated with the people.

Ezeonu urges Soludo to collaborate for progress

He further asked Soludo that his second tenure is the right time to collaborate with various stakeholders, including community leaders, business owners, and civil society organisations, to move the state forward.

He said, "I, High Chief Hamilton Ezeonu (Ikemba Nnobi), and my amiable wife, Dr. Thelma Ezeonu, wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on your recent re-election victory."

"This momentous achievement underscores the enduring faith and support of Ndi Anambra for your leadership. Your re-election success speaks volumes about the prevailing sentiments in the state regarding your administration's performance."

"Your victory validates the policies and initiatives that have resonated with the people of Anambra. The re-election signifies a mandate for you to continue your vision for economic development, infrastructure improvements, and educational reforms that have characterized your first tenure."

The chieftain praised the governor for coming out triumphantly after many hurdles his administration faced, and urged him to collaborate with relevant stakeholders both in the state and elsewhere to make the burden of leadership easier.

He said, "You faced myriad challenges during your first tenure, including security issues and economic hurdles, but with resilience and commitment, you navigated these complex problems. This is the time for Your Excellency to collaborate with various stakeholders, including community leaders, business owners, and civil society organizations, to move the state forward. This collaboration will not only enhance transparency and accountability but also empower communities and stakeholders to play active roles in the development of the state."

"We encourage Your Excellency to build on the momentum of your re-election by inculcating inclusive governance that engages citizens at all levels. We are very hopeful that in this second tenure, your administration will prioritise sustainable development strategies, focusing on job creation, youth empowerment, and technological innovation to secure a prosperous future for all Ndi Anambra.

"We also wish to use this opportunity to call for unity among the various political factions and parties in the state. We urge Your Excellency to be magnanimous in victory. We call on all parties to rally behind the new government and work together towards achieving common goals. Your second-term victory is a collective hope for progress and a brighter future for Anambra state. Once again, congratulations!"

Labour Party rejects Anambra election outcome

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Labour Party candidate George Moghalu rejected the 2025 Anambra governorship election result, describing it as a “total subversion of the people’s will” and questioning its credibility.

Moghalu cited widespread irregularities, including alleged vote‑buying and malpractice, insisting that the declared winner, Charles Soludo of APGA, does not reflect the true choice of Anambra voters.

The Labour Party stated it would study the reported anomalies and consider legal or political measures to challenge the result, while INEC maintained Soludo’s victory after officially announcing the outcome.

