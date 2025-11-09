John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress has rejected the outcome of the Anambra governorship election, calling it a “ruse” and a betrayal of democratic values

Governor Charles Soludo of APGA was declared winner with a sweeping victory across all 21 local government areas

President Bola Tinubu congratulated Soludo, praising his leadership and the peaceful conduct of the poll

John Nwosu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate in the 8 November Anambra State governorship election, has rejected the outcome of the poll, describing it as a “ruse and total subversion of the people’s w

In a strongly worded statement issued after the announcement of results, Mr Nwosu alleged that the election was marred by widespread vote buying and financial inducements at polling units across the state. He claimed that the process failed to reflect the genuine choice of the people.

Charles Soludo of APGA won the Anambra election with 422,664 votes, sweeping all 21 local government areas. Photo credit: John Nwosu/X

Soludo declared winner with landslide victory

Professor Edoba Omoregie, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chief Returning Officer, declared Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner of the election.

Mr Soludo secured 422,664 votes, defeating his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 99,445 votes. Mr Nwosu came third with 8,208 votes.

Mr Soludo also won in all 21 local government areas of the state, according to INEC.

Nwosu: “A win bought with cash and a loss for democracy”

Mr Nwosu criticised the conduct of the election, alleging that voters were openly induced with cash ranging from ₦3,000 to ₦20,000 at polling units. He said this turned the democratic process into a “marketplace”.

“This is a national embarrassment and a direct assault on the integrity of our democracy; it was a win bought with cash and a loss for democracy,” he said.

He further stated, “True victory is judged not by the outcome but by the integrity of the process. An election riddled with corruption, manipulation, and vote trading cannot and will never represent the voice of the people.”

ADC candidate condemns institutions, calls for end to electoral corruption

Mr Nwosu expressed disappointment in the failure of institutions to protect the sanctity of the ballot, saying the system had lost the moral right to declare winners.

He called for an end to what he described as a culture of electoral corruption, warning that Nigeria’s democratic future was at stake.

“The conscience of our democracy has been wounded. When votes are bought, the future is sold. What we witnessed was not the expression of choice, but the glaring triumph of desperation and greed over the principles of justice and fairness,” he said.

Despite the outcome, Mr Nwosu thanked his party and campaign team for standing firm “in the face of intimidation and inducement”, and for choosing “honour, truth and conviction over convenience”.

Tinubu congratulates Soludo on re-election

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu congratulated Governor Charles Soludo on his re-election, describing it as a reflection of the people’s confidence in his leadersh

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Mr Tinubu said the victory marked a significant moment in Anambra’s political history, making Mr Soludo the third governor to win a second term.

“Professor Soludo’s re-election is a testament to his visionary leadership and the significant progress the state has made under his guidance,” the president said.

He praised the Anambra governor for applying academic principles to governance through “accountability, transparency and prudent management”, and recalled his visit to the state in May, where he inaugurated several projects.

Mr Tinubu urged Mr Soludo to be magnanimous in victory and to work with his opponents. He also commended INEC, security agencies, and the people of Anambra for the peaceful conduct of the election.

The president lauded the new INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, for overseeing what he called a “credible and transparent election”, and encouraged the commission to continue improving Nigeria’s electoral process.

EFCC arrests 3 suspected vote buyers in Anambra election

Legit.ng earlier reported that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three individuals suspected of engaging in vote buying during the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

According to the EFCC, the arrests were made in separate locations across the state. Emeka Ilokasia was apprehended at Ward 2 in Njikoka Local Government Area.

Nwachuwu Loretta was arrested at Ward 2 (008) in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area, while Emuka Chuwudi was picked up at Umunachi village in Dunukofia Local Government Area.

