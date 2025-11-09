Breaking: Tinubu Reacts as Soludo Wins 2025 Anambra Governorship Election

Tinubu congratulated Soludo on his re-election describing it as proof of visionary and progressive leadership in Anambra

The president hailed the peaceful conduct of the election commending INEC and security agencies for ensuring transparency

Tinubu praised Soludo’s intellect and governance style urging unity while pledging continued federal collaboration with Anambra

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election as Governor of Anambra state, describing the victory as “an affirmation of visionary and progressive leadership.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 9, President Tinubu said Soludo’s success at the polls reflected the trust and confidence of the people of Anambra in his administration.

“I congratulate Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election as the governor of Anambra State. The overwhelming victory he recorded has now made him the third governor in the state’s political history to win a second term,” the president said.

Tinubu hails peaceful conduct of election

President Tinubu via X also commended the people of Anambra, security agencies, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring a peaceful and credible exercise.

“I must congratulate the people of Anambra State, the security agencies, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the peaceful and successful conduct of the governorship election,” he stated.

He praised the new INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, for what he described as a “credible and transparent poll,” urging the commission to sustain and improve on its performance.

Tinubu: ‘Soludo has brought discipline and brilliance to governance’

Highlighting Soludo’s achievements, President Tinubu described the governor as an exemplary leader whose intellectual depth and pragmatic governance have brought transformation to the state.

“Governor Soludo, the Solution, has demonstrated that indeed knowledge is power and that academic principles can be applied in serving the people, undergirding accountability, transparency, and prudent management of resources,” he said.

The president recalled his visit to Anambra in May 2025, where he inaugurated several projects executed by the Soludo administration.

“I highlighted the good thinking behind the landmark projects being embarked upon by Mr Solution. That experience is indeed remarkable and will remain indelible in my mind,” Tinubu added.

Tinubu urges unity, pledges federal support

Tinubu urged Governor Soludo to be magnanimous in victory and to extend a hand of cooperation to his opponents for the continued peace and progress of the state.

“I urge Governor Soludo to be magnanimous in victory and to seek the cooperation of his opponents in the just-concluded elections,” he said.

He further assured the governor of his administration’s continued collaboration and support.

“I assure Governor Soludo of my unwavering support, and I look forward to continued collaboration between Anambra and the Federal Government,” Tinubu noted.

Anambra poll: Democracy strengthened by free and fair process

Tinubu concluded by noting that the victory of the opposition All Grand Progressives Alliance (AGPA) in the election was a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s growing democratic maturity.

“The victory of the opposition All Grand Progressives Alliance in the election again demonstrates the vitality of our political system and the fact that victory for any progressive and hardworking leader can hardly be encumbered or denied,” the president said.

