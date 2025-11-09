Soludo thanked President Tinubu for his commitment to a free and fair election in Anambra and praised his democratic principles

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as the president’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a free and fair electoral process during the November 8 governorship election in Anambra state.

Speaking on Sunday, shortly after being declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Soludo praised President Tinubu for upholding democratic values and allowing the will of the people to prevail.

“With a sense of gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief, I thank President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for being a very true democrat.

“He has demonstrated very firmly his commitment to guaranteeing a free and fair election," Soludo said.

INEC commended for credible conduct

The governor also commended the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, describing the exercise as the most credible and transparent election in Anambra’s history since the adoption of digital voting technologies.

“This is your first outing, and I am very excited that your first impression is a very emphatic one. INEC delivered,” Soludo said.

“Ndi Anambra have spoken,” says Soludo

Governor Soludo, who secured a second term alongside his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim, described his victory as a reflection of the people’s will and a landmark in the state’s political history.

“I just came out to say thank you to all of you and Ndi Anambra. This is a moment to say congratulations to Ndi Anambra. You have spoken. Four years ago, you elected us with about 112,000 votes. This time, you spoke loudly. This victory is not just a victory; it is history made," he said.

Soludo noted that voter participation reached about 22 per cent of registered voters, one of the highest levels of engagement recorded in recent elections in the state.

Soludo hails historic re-election

Highlighting the significance of the result, Soludo observed that his re-election marked only the third time in Anambra’s political history since 1999 that an incumbent governor had been returned to office.

He added that his victory, with 73 per cent of total votes cast, represented an emphatic endorsement of his administration’s policies and vision for the state.

“This mandate renews our shared responsibility to keep working for peace, progress, and prosperity in our beloved Anambra,” Soludo concluded.

