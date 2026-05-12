Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina has praised Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world

Lemina and Osimhen helped Galatasaray to win the club’s fourth consecutive title on Saturday

The Gabonese midfielder highlighted the Super Eagles forward’s impact in winning the title

Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina has praised Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world after leading the Turkish club to a fourth consecutive title.

Osimhen scored twice to help Galatasaray turn the match around and beat Antalyaspor 4-2 after Soner Dikmen cancelled Lemina’s goal and secured the title with one match left in the season.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Mario Lemina after his goal against Antalyaspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward completes his second season with a title, having also helped the club win during his season-long loan spell in the 2024/25 season.

Mario Lemina praises Victor Osimhen

The Gabonese midfielder, during a post-match interview with 360 Experience after the title win, was full of praise for his teammate, describing him as a special player.

“Victor Osimhen is the world's best striker. He is the most complete striker I've seen in my life. I think he's the best I've seen in my life. He's a special one,” he said as quoted by Soccernet.

“We love each other with Osimhen. We always want to win. When someone shouts, it's a positive thing for the team. I love that. Osimhen is a warrior. His best quality is his competitiveness. He always wants to win.”

Osimhen ended the season with 22 goals and 11 assists in 33 games in all competitions, down from 37 goals and eight assists in the previous season.

His numbers dropped because he missed many games mostly due to injuries and involvement at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. He will miss the final game of the season against Kasimpasa due to suspension.

What Osimhen and Lemons said about title win

Galatasaray players spoke to the media after beating Antalyaspor to win the title, expressing their delight after another successful league season.

Lemina and Osimhen were not left out, joining their teammates in applauding the team’s performance in the title win.

“I am very happy. We always dreamed of this beautiful moment and worked very hard to see it. I want to congratulate the team, our coach, our fans and our staff,” Lemina told GS TV.

Mario Lemina and Victor Osimhen speak after Galatasaray's title win. Photo by Yasin Akgul.

Source: Getty Images

“Antalya made things difficult for us tonight, but we are Galatasaray. We need to overcome these kinds of matches. We go out onto the field to perform well in these kinds of games. We became champions tonight. We are very happy,” Osimhen added.

Osimhen is a subject of transfer interest from many clubs in the top European leagues, and Galatasaray could consider a suitable offer to sell him.

Okan Buruk reacts to title win

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk reacted after leading the team to a fourth consecutive Turkish Super League title.

The manager applauded the win as an outstanding achievement and immediately told his players to start looking forward to winning it again next season.

Source: Legit.ng