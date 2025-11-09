Dr. Wole Oluyede wins the PDP governorship primary in Ekiti after polling 279 votes to defeat closest rival Funsho Ayeni, who scored 239 votes

The election, monitored by INEC officials and security agents, was described by observers as transparent, peaceful, and credible

Oluyede promises inclusive leadership and unity, saying there are “no losers, only partners in progress” within the PDP

Renowned physician and businessman, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2026 election in Ekiti State.

Oluyede secured the party’s ticket after polling 279 votes to defeat his closest rival, Funsho Ayeni, who scored 239 votes, while the only female aspirant, Funmi Oguns, got 17 votes.

Oluyede wins a tightly contested primary election observed and supervised by INEC and security agency officials. Photo: Dr. Wole Oluyede

Source: Facebook

The party’s primary election was held at the Vino Event Centre, Elemi, along Afao Road in Ado-Ekiti, The Nation reported.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies monitored the exercise, which was described by observers as peaceful and credible.

Accreditation of delegates began around 6:00 p.m., and voting lasted late into the night before results were announced in the early hours of Sunday.

Party primary declared credible and peaceful

Delegates from the 16 local government areas of the state took part in the election. Party leaders and observers praised the process for being orderly and competitive despite the extended voting hours.

Oluyede, an Australia-based medical practitioner, has built a global career spanning the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Australia. His vast professional and international experience, supporters said, would bring a fresh perspective to governance in Ekiti.

In his acceptance speech, Oluyede thanked his supporters, party leaders, and delegates for their loyalty and commitment to the democratic process. He said the victory belonged to every member of the PDP and pledged to work for unity within the party.

Delegates were at the Vino Event Centre where Dr Oluyede won the PDP primary election. Photo: Dr. Wole Oluyede

Source: Facebook

Oluyede promises inclusive, progressive leadership

“I thank every member of our great party who believed in the process and in the vision we share for a greater Ekiti,” Oluyede said.

“Together, we have demonstrated that internal democracy is alive and thriving in the PDP in Ekiti State. There are no losers here—only partners working toward a common goal.”

He also commended the factional National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Ilya Damagum, and Southwest party leaders, including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, for ensuring fairness and transparency throughout the primary.

Oluyede lauded his fellow aspirants for their maturity and sportsmanship, adding that their conduct reinforced public trust in the party’s internal democracy.

“With this victory, I assure Ekiti people that true change is coming,” he said. “The journey has just begun, and together, we will build a state that reflects the hopes and aspirations of our people.”

3 federal lawmakers dump PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the political landscape of Kaduna state shifted on Tuesday as three members of the House of Representatives dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defections were announced during plenary by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, who read the lawmakers’ letters before the chamber.

The lawmakers who defected are Hussaini Ahmed, representing Kaduna South Federal Constituency; Aliyu Abdullahi of Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency; and Sadiq Abdullahi from Sabon Gari Federal Constituency.

Source: Legit.ng