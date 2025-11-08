EFCC Arrests Three Suspected Vote Buyers in Anambra Governorship Election

The EFCC has arrested three individuals suspected of vote buying during the Anambra governorship election

The suspects were picked up in separate locations across Njikoka, Oyi, and Dunukofia local government areas

Investigations are ongoing, and the Commission says they will face charges once inquiries are complete

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three individuals suspected of engaging in vote buying during the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

According to the EFCC, the arrests were made in separate locations across the state. Emeka Ilokasia was apprehended at Ward 2 in Njikoka Local Government Area.

Source: Twitter

Nwachuwu Loretta was arrested at Ward 2 (008) in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area, while Emuka Chuwudi was picked up at Umunachi village in Dunukofia Local Government Area.

The anti-graft agency stated that all three suspects were caught in the act during the electoral process.

The EFCC confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be charged to court once inquiries are concluded.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the Commission said in a statement.

The arrests form part of the EFCC’s broader efforts to curb electoral malpractice and ensure transparency in Nigeria’s democratic process.

Source: Legit.ng