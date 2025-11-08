ADC governorship candidate John Chuma Nwosu has denounced alleged vote trading in Anambra, calling it a threat to democracy

He claimed large sums were used to influence voters in Nnewi, but vowed to uphold integrity over victory

APC chieftain Charles Ezeani also raised concerns over vote buying and late arrival of electoral officials

Mr John Chuma Nwosu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate in the Anambra governorship election, has strongly criticised alleged vote buying and selling during the electoral process.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Oduda Central Primary School, Nnewi-Ichia Ward 2, Nwosu expressed deep concern over what he described as the “increasing incidence of vote trading”.

He warned that such practices posed a serious danger to democracy and the true will of the people.

Nwosu alleged that large sums of money were distributed at polling units in Nnewi in an attempt to weaken his chances in the election. Despite this, he insisted that his campaign remained committed to integrity and principle.

“I will rather stand by integrity and lose honourably than buy votes to win,” Nwosu said.

APC chieftain Ezeani confirms late start and vote buying

Chief Charles Ezeani, a senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anaocha, also raised concerns about the conduct of the election.

He reported that voting at his centre, Polling Unit 009 Neni Ward 2, began late due to the delayed arrival of electoral officials and materials. According to Ezeani, voting did not commence until around 11:15 am.

Ezeani backed the claims of vote buying, describing the situation as blatant and regrettable. He noted that the practice occurred openly while security personnel stood by without intervening.

“It was so brazen, unfortunate it happened while the security personnel looked on,” he said.

The allegations have sparked fresh debate about the integrity of the electoral process in Anambra, with calls for stronger enforcement and accountability measures to protect democratic values.

