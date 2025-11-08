Anambra Election: Hope Rises as INEC Uploads 94% of Results on IReV
- Chairman of INEC, Prof Joash Amupitan, on several occasions, reaffirmed the agency’s readiness for the Anambra state governorship election
- The 2025 Anambra gubernatorial election took place on November 8 to elect the governor of the state
- As of the time of this report, over 94% results have been uploaded to the Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV)
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Awka, Anambra state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded over 94.98% of results in the Anambra governorship election on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).
Checks by Legit.ng on Saturday evening, November 8, on the IReV portal showed that as of 6:38, results from 5,433 polling units have been uploaded. Anambra state has 5,720 polling units.
INEC uploads majority of Anambra election results
This is coming barely four hours after the exercise was held across the 21 local government areas (LGA) of Anambra state.
The election, which began around 8 am, was peaceful across the state. However, there were reports or incidents of vote-buying and low voter turnout.
Several candidates, including incumbent Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) Nicholas Ukachukwu, among others, also alleged vote-buying.
An observer with the Situation Room, Dimma Nwobi, equally reported cases of vote-buying.
INEC said 2,802,790 registered voters were expected. 16 candidates are contesting, including Governor Soludo (APGA), Ukachukwu, Paul Chukwuma (YPP), George Moghalu (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor (PDP), among others.
Anambra: LP polling unit produces winner
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LP's Moghalu lost his polling unit to APGA's Governor Soludo.
The result of Moghalu's polling unit was announced by the presiding officer of the polling unit, Okonkwo Ebere, after the election was concluded.
Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North LGA, secured 22 votes. APC’s Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.
Source: Legit.ng
