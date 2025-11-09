Anambra Election 2025: Winner Emerges in APC's Ukachukwu Local Govt
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Awka, Anambra state - Nicholas Ukachukwu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election held in Anambra state, has lost the election in his local government area (LGA) to Governor Charles Soludo, candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).
As reported by Premium Times on Sunday, November 9, 2025, Ukachukwu, who earlier in the day triumphed at his polling unit at Ward 2, Umudiala Village in Osumenyi, Nnewi South LGA, took the second spot, scoring 9,281 votes, according to the results announced.
That compares to the 17,286 votes recorded by Soludo, who is contesting to secure a second term in office as the governor of the state.
Anambra: Soludo clears all 21 LGAs
Supporters are reacting as early results come in.
Following the conclusion of voting in the Anambra state governorship election on Saturday, November 8, 2025, all polling officers have completed the announcement of results from the 5,718 polling units across the state’s 21 local government areas (LGAs).
The announcement of results began around midnight on Sunday, November 9, and continued until 6 a.m., under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edogah Omoregie, along with other INEC officials, party agents, and journalists.
Anambra: LP polling unit produces winner
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LP's George Moghalu lost his polling unit to APGA's Governor Soludo.
The result of Moghalu's polling unit was announced by the presiding officer of the polling unit, Okonkwo Ebere, after the election was concluded.
Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North LGA, secured 22 votes. APC’s Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.
