Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Anambra Election 2025: Winner Emerges in APC's Ukachukwu Local Govt
Politics

Anambra Election 2025: Winner Emerges in APC's Ukachukwu Local Govt

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
2 min read

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Awka, Anambra state - Nicholas Ukachukwu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election held in Anambra state, has lost the election in his local government area (LGA) to Governor Charles Soludo, candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

As reported by Premium Times on Sunday, November 9, 2025, Ukachukwu, who earlier in the day triumphed at his polling unit at Ward 2, Umudiala Village in Osumenyi, Nnewi South LGA, took the second spot, scoring 9,281 votes, according to the results announced.

Winner emerges in APC's Ukachukwu local government at Anambra election 2025
APC's Ukachukwu loses his local government in the Anambra 2025 election. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories
Source: Twitter

That compares to the 17,286 votes recorded by Soludo, who is contesting to secure a second term in office as the governor of the state.

Anambra: Soludo clears all 21 LGAs

Supporters are reacting as early results come in.

Read also

Breaking: Labour Party’s George Moghalu loses LGA in Anambra guber election

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Following the conclusion of voting in the Anambra state governorship election on Saturday, November 8, 2025, all polling officers have completed the announcement of results from the 5,718 polling units across the state’s 21 local government areas (LGAs).

The announcement of results began around midnight on Sunday, November 9, and continued until 6 a.m., under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edogah Omoregie, along with other INEC officials, party agents, and journalists.

Read more on Anambra governorship election 2025:

Anambra: LP polling unit produces winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LP's George Moghalu lost his polling unit to APGA's Governor Soludo.

Read also

EFCC arrests three suspected vote buyers in Anambra governorship election

The result of Moghalu's polling unit was announced by the presiding officer of the polling unit, Okonkwo Ebere, after the election was concluded.

Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North LGA, secured 22 votes. APC’s Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: