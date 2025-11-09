Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra state - Nicholas Ukachukwu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election held in Anambra state, has lost the election in his local government area (LGA) to Governor Charles Soludo, candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

As reported by Premium Times on Sunday, November 9, 2025, Ukachukwu, who earlier in the day triumphed at his polling unit at Ward 2, Umudiala Village in Osumenyi, Nnewi South LGA, took the second spot, scoring 9,281 votes, according to the results announced.

APC's Ukachukwu loses his local government in the Anambra 2025 election. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

That compares to the 17,286 votes recorded by Soludo, who is contesting to secure a second term in office as the governor of the state.

Anambra: Soludo clears all 21 LGAs

Supporters are reacting as early results come in.

Following the conclusion of voting in the Anambra state governorship election on Saturday, November 8, 2025, all polling officers have completed the announcement of results from the 5,718 polling units across the state’s 21 local government areas (LGAs).

The announcement of results began around midnight on Sunday, November 9, and continued until 6 a.m., under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edogah Omoregie, along with other INEC officials, party agents, and journalists.

Read more on Anambra governorship election 2025:

Anambra: LP polling unit produces winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LP's George Moghalu lost his polling unit to APGA's Governor Soludo.

The result of Moghalu's polling unit was announced by the presiding officer of the polling unit, Okonkwo Ebere, after the election was concluded.

Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North LGA, secured 22 votes. APC’s Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.

Source: Legit.ng