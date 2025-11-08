Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra state - George Moghalu, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2025 Anambra governorship election, has lost his polling unit (PU) to Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Legit.ng reports that the LP is the party of Peter Obi, a presidential hopeful and ex-governor of Anambra state.

Polling unit votes see LP’s Moghalu lose

As reported by Premium Times on Saturday afternoon, November 8, the result of Moghalu's polling unit was announced by the presiding officer of the polling unit, Okonkwo Ebere, at about 2:50 p.m. after the election was concluded.

Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North local government area (LGA), secured 22 votes. All Progressives Congress (APC’s) Nicholas Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.

The total valid votes at the polling unit were 85, less than 20 percent of the total 463 registered voters in the unit.

