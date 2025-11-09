The Labour Party governorship candidate, George Moghalu, has failed to deliver his Local Government Area (LGA), Nnewi North

Anambra state - The Labour Party governorship candidate, George Moghalu, has lost his Local Government Area (LGA), Nnewi North in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) defeated Moghalu in Nnewi North LGA.

Soludo defeats Labour Party’s George Moghalu in his own LGA in Anambra guber election. Photo credit: @MoghaluGeorge

AS reported by Premium Times, the Labour Party candidate recorded 1,140 votes to take a distant third position.

Soludo polled 20,320 votes while All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, scored 5,441 votes.

Recall that Moghalu also lost his polling unit (PU) to Governor Soludo of APGA.

Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North local government area (LGA), secured 22 votes. All Progressives Congress (APC’s) Nicholas Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.

Soludo declared winner In Moghalu, 2 other candidates LGAs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Soludo extended his lead as he won in the home local governments of three key rivals in the Anambra governorship election.

INEC confirmed Soludo secured 20320 votes in Nnewi North while Moghalu and Chuma-Nwosu trailed far behind.

Ukachukwu also lost his Nnewi South base as Soludo polled 17286 votes against his 9281 according to collation officials.

Labour Party loses in Peter Obi’s polling unit as Anambra 2025 poll

Legit.ng also reported that the Labour Party (LP) suffered a setback in the Anambra State governorship election, as it lost in the polling unit of its national leader and 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

At Polling Unit 019, Agulu Ward 11, in Anaocha Local Government Area, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, secured victory with 73 votes, defeating the Labour Party candidate, George Moghalu, who scored 57 votes.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with 38 votes.

The result, announced at about 3 p.m., drew mixed reactions among voters and party supporters present at the unit.

