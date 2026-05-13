Folagbade Greatness Ayoola has appointed 40 special advisers after becoming the AAUA SUG president

The appointments reportedly aim to enhance effective administration within the students' union at AAUA

The new roles include chiefs of staff, personal assistants, and directorate positions in various sectors in AAUA

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Akure, Ondo State - Folagbade Greatness Ayoola, the newly-elected Students' Union Government (SUG) president of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has appointed about 40 special advisers.

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday, May 13, Ayoola, popularly known as “Greatness of AAUASU”, made the appointments days after assuming office.

Adekunle Ajasin University SUG president, Folagbade Greatness Ayoola, appoints about 40 special advisers. Photo credit: @AAUAFORUM

Source: Twitter

AAUA SUG president appoints 40 aides

In a memo issued from the office of the SUG president, the AAUASU leadership announced appointments to several positions, including chief of staff, personal assistants, directors and special advisers.

According to the memo, the appointments were aimed at ensuring effective administration within the students’ union. All the appointees had been “screened and deemed fit to perform well in these responsibilities.”

Among those appointed are Olayinka Oluwaferanmi Emmanuel as chief of staff and Oluwafemi Olalekan Israel as deputy chief of staff.

Other appointees include Omotunwase Success Ayomide as senior personal assistant to the president, Obagaye Micheal as personal assistant II to the president, Olaleye Kausara as secretary to the president and Ajileye Henry Olawale as chief press secretary (CPS).

The administration also created several directorate positions.

The memo read in part:

“Special advisers were appointed on Strategy, Special Duties, Logistics, Academic Affairs, Christianity and Spiritual Matters, Union Projects, Health Services, Social Media Engagements, Female Sensitisation and Women Affairs, Associations and Mobility, Campus Transportation, and Sports and Recreation.”

Adekunle Ajasin University courses

Legit.ng reports that Adekunle Ajasin University offers a wide range of accredited undergraduate and postgraduate courses across eight faculties: Agriculture, Arts, Education, Environmental Design and Management, Law, Science, Social Sciences, and Management Sciences.

Popular programmes include Accounting, Law, Mass Communication, Computer Science, Economics, and various education-based disciplines.

AAUA offers accredited programmes across eight faculties, including Law, Science, Arts, and Management Sciences. Photo credit: Samuel Joshua

Source: Facebook

Read more on Adekunle Ajasin University:

AAUA offers jobs to first-class graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko offered automatic employment to 32 of its students who graduated with first class.

The university management said the 32 first-class graduates are among the 5,799 who completed their undergraduate programmes in the 2025/2026 academic session.

The university said that if the affected graduates choose to work with the institution after completing their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, they will be welcomed to join AAUA.

Source: Legit.ng