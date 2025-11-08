Awka, Anambra state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the upload of the Anambra state governorship election on its Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Legit.ng reports that the polls were held on Saturday, November 8, across the 21 local government areas (LGAs) of the prominent southeast state.

Dozens of results have already been submitted to INEC-IREV.

Anambra: First litmus test for Amupitan

Voters cast their votes to determine a new governor who will oversee the affairs of Anambra state for the next four years.

16 candidates, according to INEC, are competing for the highest political office in the state, with the four-year tenure of Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) expected to end in March 2026.

However, this election is not only about the candidates alone. The process is a defining moment for the new INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan. His emergence at the helm of Nigeria’s electoral body came amid heightened public expectations for transparent polls and institutional integrity in the country.

Many Nigerians see the Anambra election as the first real measure of Amupitan’s leadership.

Ayodele predicts Anambra election outcome

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, expressed strong confidence that Soludo will retain power in the Anambra state governorship election, crediting the governor's performance across key sectors.

Primate Ayodele said there was no reason for APGA to lose sleep over the polls, insisting that Soludo’s achievements in infrastructure, education, and economy had made Anambra state better.

Ayodele insisted that the major opposition candidates should have stepped down for Governor Soludo.

