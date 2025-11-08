Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: INEC Begins Uploading of Anambra Governorship Election Results on IREV
Politics

Breaking: INEC Begins Uploading of Anambra Governorship Election Results on IREV

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
2 min read

Awka, Anambra state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the upload of the Anambra state governorship election on its Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Legit.ng reports that the polls were held on Saturday, November 8, across the 21 local government areas (LGAs) of the prominent southeast state.

INEC begins uploading of 2025 Anambra state governorship election results on IREV
Joash Amupitan faces first litmus test as INEC chairman as Anambra governorship election holds.
Source: UGC

Dozens of results have already been submitted to INEC-IREV.

Anambra: First litmus test for Amupitan

Voters cast their votes to determine a new governor who will oversee the affairs of Anambra state for the next four years.

16 candidates, according to INEC, are competing for the highest political office in the state, with the four-year tenure of Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) expected to end in March 2026.

However, this election is not only about the candidates alone. The process is a defining moment for the new INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan. His emergence at the helm of Nigeria’s electoral body came amid heightened public expectations for transparent polls and institutional integrity in the country.

Source: Legit.ng

