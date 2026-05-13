Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has announced his ambition to contest for the Agege Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives under the APC.

The declaration marks the beginning of “another chapter” in his legislative career, following over two decades of service in the Lagos Assembly.

Obasa, one of the longest-serving lawmakers in Lagos politics, pledged to build on his experience while urging party members to remain focused on the growth and development of Agege and Lagos State

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has officially declared his intention to contest for the Agege Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Wednesday, May 13, Obasa revealed that he announced his ambition the previous day in the presence of party leaders, stakeholders, loyalists, and supporters.

Mudashiru Obasa declares his ambition for the Agege Federal Constituency seat under APC. Photo credit: MudashiruObasa/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Another chapter in legislative career

According to ICIR, Obasa described his decision as the start of “another chapter” in his political journey after more than two decades in the Lagos Assembly.

“After two decades and three years of representing the good people of Agege Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, and serving for over a decade as Speaker, I believe the time has come to begin another chapter in my legislative journey,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that his move was driven by a renewed commitment to serve the people on a broader platform, while building on the experience and relationships he had developed during his years in public office.

Gratitude to Agege residents

Obasa expressed appreciation to the residents of Agege for their trust and support since his first election in 2003. He urged party members to remain focused on the growth and development of Agege and Lagos State.

He also called on supporters to back other APC aspirants in the constituency: Hon. Kola Egunjobi for Agege Constituency I and Azeez Oladapo Yusuf Ninolowo for Agege Constituency II.

“Our collective focus must remain the continued growth, stability, and development of Agege and Lagos State as a whole. I am confident that with unity, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of our party, we will continue to achieve even greater progress together,” he added.

Political background of Mudashiru Obasa

Longest-serving lawmaker: Obasa has represented Agege Constituency I since 2003.

Speaker since 2015: He was elected Speaker in 2015 and has retained the position since.

Early career: He began as a councillor in Agege Local Government between 1999 and 2002 before moving to the state legislature.

Leadership crisis and suspension

On January 13, Obasa was suspended by more than two-thirds of the 40-member Assembly over alleged misconduct. His deputy, Mojisola Meranda, briefly replaced him as the first female Speaker.

However, Obasa insisted he remained Speaker during a rally at his Ikeja residence on January 25. The crisis ended in March 2025 when Meranda resigned following interventions by APC leaders, paving the way for his reinstatement.

Obasa has faced allegations of corruption and financial impropriety during his tenure, which he has consistently denied. Despite controversies, he remains one of the most influential figures in Lagos politics under the APC.

APC lawmaker pledges continued growth and development for Agege and Lagos State. Photo credit: MudashiruObasa/Instagram

Source: Original

Speaker Obasa names next Gov of Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has said that the deputy governor of the state, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, is the "next governor of Lagos state."

Obasa, who was recently said to be nursing a governorship ambition, stated that he had just returned from Abuja, suggesting he had met with President Bola Tinubu and that the conversation remained the same.

Source: Legit.ng