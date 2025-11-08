Breaking: Soludo Speaks After Casting his Vote in Anambra Election
Awka, Anambra state - Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo arrived at Isuofia Ward, Ofiyi Square, Polling Unit 002, at about 1:15 pm, where he cast his vote, amid cheers from townspeople and voters.
Legit.ng reports that Governor Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2025 Anambra election, was accompanied by his wife, Nonye, as well as his sons and daughters.
Soludo confident in smooth election
Speaking after exercising his franchise, the governor described the process as seamless, orderly and peaceful. He commented large turnout of voters and the peaceful conduct of both voters and electoral officers.
Soludo said:
"From what I see here, and from the calls I have been receiving since morning, I can say that everything is going on smoothly; except reports from Nnewi South local government area, where a certain candidate from the area - desperate to win the council area, is reportedly sharing N15,000 to each voter.
"We also heard about BVAS malfunctioning in Olumbanasa in Anambra West local government area of the state. That not withstanding, there is no course for alarm. On the basis of one man - one vote, we're confident of having landslide victory. There's no doubt about it."
Furthermore, he said that he got a 'credible report' that a certain political party bribed some electoral officers and gave them pre-written results to swap during submission time. He, however, expressed hope that INEC would live up to the confidence reposed in them.
Ayodele predicts Anambra election outcome
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, expressed strong confidence that Soludo will retain power in the Anambra state governorship election, crediting the governor's performance across key sectors.
Primate Ayodele said there was no reason for APGA to lose sleep over the polls, insisting that Soludo’s achievements in infrastructure, education, and economy had made Anambra state better.
Ayodele insisted that the major opposition candidates should have stepped down for Governor Soludo.
Source: Legit.ng
