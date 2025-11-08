Isuofia, Aguata, Anambra state - As residents of Anambra state troop to the polls to elect a new governor, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo and his wife, Nonye Soludo, cast their votes at about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, at their polling unit in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area.

The governor, who arrived at the polling centre accompanied by his wife and security aides, was seen retrieving his voter’s card from a secured envelope before proceeding to cast his ballot.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his wife, Nonye, are joining Anambra residents at the polls in Isuofia, urging voters to participate in shaping the state’s future. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

Describing the process as orderly, Soludo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring early deployment of materials and personnel, The Cable reported.

“The process here has been smooth and well-organised. I encourage every eligible voter to come out and exercise their civic duty. This election is about our collective future,” Soludo told reporters.

Soludo alleges vote buying at his polling unit

However, the governor expressed concern over reports of vote buying at his polling unit and in other parts of the state, describing the development as a threat to the credibility of the process.

Speaking to journalists after voting, Soludo said:

“We have credible information that a candidate from one of the political parties is engaging in vote buying, attempting to influence voters right here at my polling unit.”

He called on security agencies and INEC officials to act swiftly to address the situation and ensure that offenders are brought to justice, Vanguard reported.

“We must ensure this election remains free, fair, and credible. Vote buying undermines democracy and the will of the people,” he warned.

Anambra: Other candidates also decry vote buying

Anambra’s political future is taking shape as Governor Soludo and his wife, Nonye, cast their votes in Isuofia, encouraging residents to exercise their civic duty. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

Earlier in the day, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, and the party’s governorship candidate, George Moghalu, had also raised alarms over widespread vote buying in several Anambra communities.

According to the candidates, monetary inducements ranging from ₦10,000 to ₦15,000 were reportedly being offered to voters in exchange for their votes.

“Poverty was weaponised for massive vote buying. If you monetise your process and weaponise poverty, what is free about the election?” Moghalu had lamented earlier in the day.

Calls for vigilance as polls continue

As voting continues across Anambra state, there have been renewed calls from political leaders, observers, and civil society groups for the strict enforcement of electoral laws to curb malpractice.

Governor Soludo reiterated his appeal for voters to remain calm and vigilant, urging them not to succumb to inducement or intimidation.

“Our democracy can only grow when our choices are made freely and not bought with money. I urge everyone to vote their conscience,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng