A Facebook user, Michael Chibuzo, claimed that two mayors of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo were caught with N750 million cash

Legit.ng reports that Anambra state governorship election is ongoing today, Saturday, November 8, 2025

The state police public relations officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, has reacted to the social media report

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra state - Two mayors of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s were allegedly caught with N750 million cash each in the ongoing Anambra state governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Soludo is seeking re-election in a contest against 15 other candidates.

A Facebook user, Michael Chibuzo, made the claim in a group called APGA Interactive Forum [AIF Media] of over 85,000 members.

Verification

As reported by Dubawa, Governor Soludo swore in 21 local government chairpersons referred to as mayors about a year ago in October 2024.

The Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition could not confirm the claim that Soludo’s mayors were arrested with cash.

he Anambra State Police Command said the claim is false.

The state Police Spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said Chibuzo’s claim is false.

Ikenga said police patrol groups across the 21 LGAs of the state had not reported such an incident.

Conclusion

The social media claim that two of Soludo’s mayors were arrested after being caught with with N750 million cash each is false.

Source: Legit.ng