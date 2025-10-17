Islamic scholars from Northern Nigeria strongly rejected claims of a “Christian genocide,” calling them false, divisive, and harmful to national unity

The scholars urged the Federal Government and CAN to discredit the genocide allegations, stressing that Nigeria’s insecurity was driven by crime, not religion

They warned against divisive narratives, called for peacebuilding and reconciliation, and expressed solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict

Islamic scholars and religious leaders from Northern Nigeria have strongly rejected allegations of a so-called “Christian genocide” in the country, describing them as false, divisive, and capable of fuelling religious tension.

The rejection followed recent comments by US Senator Ted Cruz, who introduced a bill in the US Congress claiming that Christians in Nigeria face systematic persecution and genocide. Both the Nigerian government and the National Assembly have since dismissed the claims as inaccurate and pledged to engage US lawmakers to correct the narrative.

Islamic leaders across Nigeria address claims suggesting that Christians are being targeted for genocide. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Summit calls for truth and national unity

At a special Northern Ulamah Summit held in Kaduna on Wednesday, October 15, Islamic scholars said the genocide allegations misrepresent Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

They called on the federal government to encourage the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to publicly discredit the claim.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the scholars emphasised the need for responsible communication from religious and political leaders. “Such claims are not only misleading but dangerous.

"They undermine national unity and play into the hands of those who benefit from conflict,” the statement read.

The communiqué was signed by leaders of major Islamic organisations, including Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), and the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

Signatories included Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar, Prof. Sheikh Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, Sheikh Nasir Kabara, Barr. Hajara Jibril, and Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, among others.

Scholars warn against divisive narratives

Speaking at the summit, JNI Secretary-General Prof. Sheikh Khalid Abubakar Aliyu said,

“Nigeria’s security challenges are rooted in criminality, not religion. To label them as genocide against one faith is an attempt to rewrite the truth and divide our people.”

He urged international observers and the media to adopt balanced reporting that fosters understanding rather than hostility.

Call for government action and peacebuilding

The scholars expressed concern over Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, including banditry, terrorism, and communal violence, warning that the nation’s unity remains fragile, Daily Trust reported.

They urged the government to intensify peacebuilding efforts through dialogue, community reconciliation, and socio-economic interventions.

“The government must approach reconciliation with caution and wisdom. It should go beyond elite negotiations and ensure rehabilitation, reintegration, and rebuilding of affected communities," ” the communiqué stated.

Ulama condemns divisive tactics and foreign bias

Islamic clerics in Nigeria break their silence on reports alleging a genocide against Christians. Photo credit: @imamogbomoso

Source: Twitter

The religious leaders condemned what they described as attempts to incite ethnic tension between the Hausa and Fulani communities, warning that such acts were being orchestrated by individuals seeking political or economic gain.

They also criticised the international portrayal of Nigeria as a country divided along religious lines, insisting that “violence affects both Muslims and Christians, and no group holds a monopoly on victimhood.”

Ulama declares solidarity with Palestinian people

The summit concluded with a declaration of solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The scholars denounced Israel’s military actions as “a grave violation of humanity and international law.”

They commended the Nigerian government for supporting Palestine at the United Nations and called on Muslims to continue offering “advocacy, prayers, and humanitarian aid” for those affected, Vanguard reported.

