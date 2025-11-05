Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has accused President Donald Trump of spreading false claims about Nigeria

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has strongly criticised President Donald Trump over his recent claim that Christians are being subjected to genocide in Nigeria.

Speaking on Channels Television on 5 November, Falana said the allegation was baseless and misleading.

Human rights advocate Femi Falana says violence in Nigeria is not religious but driven by armed groups. Photo credit: Femi Falana/Donald Trump/X

Falana: Trump lied about Christian genocide in Nigeria

Falana stated that Trump had “lied to the whole world” by alleging Christian genocide in Nigeria without providing any evidence. He argued that the claim lacked factual support and misrepresented the reality on the ground.

“Mr Trump has lied to the whole world by alleging Christian genocide in Nigeria without any evidence to back it up,” Falana said during the interview.

He suggested that Trump’s comments were politically motivated, noting that the former US president had previously made similar claims about South Africa. “He took on South Africa before Nigeria because there are the two leading African countries,” Falana added.

Violence in Nigeria not driven by religion, says Falana

Falana, known for his work in human rights advocacy, emphasised that the violence in Nigeria was not religiously motivated. He explained that armed groups, whether bandits or terrorists, do not target victims based on their faith.

“When you look at the narrative of Mr.Trump and match it with what is on ground, we will see that it is not religious thing because gunmen either bandits or terrorists do not care about your religion,” he said.

Falana’s remarks come amid growing international attention on Nigeria’s security challenges.

His comments aim to clarify misconceptions and urge global leaders to rely on verified facts when addressing sensitive issues.

Donald Trump’s Nigeria genocide claim lacks evidence, says Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana. Photo credit: Femi Falana/X

Who Femi Falana?

Femi Falana is a prominent Nigerian lawyer and human rights advocate, widely respected for his commitment to social justice and legal reform.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), he has built a reputation for defending civil liberties and challenging government abuses.

Falana has represented numerous activists, journalists, and political detainees, often taking on high-profile cases that test the boundaries of constitutional law.

He is also known for his outspoken views on national and international issues, regularly contributing to public discourse through media appearances and legal commentary.

