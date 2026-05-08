Two civil society organisations have petitioned APC, INEC, and ICPC over the eligibility of a Bayelsa-based academic contesting a federal constituency seat

The groups alleged that the aspirant held dual public positions in a federal university and as a state government adviser

They cited constitutional provisions requiring public officers to resign before contesting elections and called for urgent regulatory scrutiny

Two civil society organisations have raised concerns over the eligibility of a Bayelsa-based academic, Princewill Woyinbrakemi Igbagara, who is seeking the All Progressives Congress ticket for the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency seat ahead of the 2027 elections.

Two civil society organisations had petitioned APC, INEC, and ICPC over the eligibility of Princewill Woyinbrakemi. Photo: APC

Source: Twitter

Allegations of dual public appointments

The Centre for Policy Advocacy and Leadership Development and the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) submitted separate petitions to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and the All Progressives Congress.

Both groups raised similar concerns about the academic’s eligibility, Leadership News reported.

They alleged that Igbagara, from Isoni community in Sagbama Local Government Area, simultaneously held two public roles. These included his position as a lecturer at the Federal University Otuoke and his appointment as Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Science and Technology.

According to the petitioners, both roles were reportedly held at the same time as recently as April 2026. They argued that such arrangement may breach public service regulations that prohibit dual remuneration from government funds and create potential conflict of interest.

Civil society representatives submitted petitions at an electoral commission office in Abuja. Photo: APC

Source: Twitter

CSOs raise constitutional concerns

The groups referenced Section 66(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which bars individuals in public service from contesting legislative positions unless they resign at least 30 days before the election date.

PAACA, in a petition signed by its Executive Director Ezenwa Nwagwu, said the matter raised serious ethical and legal concerns that required urgent attention from electoral and anti-corruption bodies.

“Holding dual remunerated public offices, one at a federal institution and another as a political appointee, contravenes established public service regulations and ethical guidelines governing conflict of interest and double remuneration from public funds,” the organisation stated.

It further warned that retaining both positions while pursuing political ambition could undermine public trust and open room for abuse of office.

Calls for investigation and compliance

The petition also urged authorities to ensure strict adherence to constitutional provisions governing eligibility for elective office. It called for immediate scrutiny of the aspirant’s current roles to determine compliance with electoral laws.

“We trust that your office will treat this matter with the urgency it deserves in the interests of the party and in upholding the rule of law, transparency, and democratic integrity,” Nwagwu wrote.

Copies of the petitions were also sent to the APC national leadership, including the party’s national chairman and national secretary, as well as its Bayelsa State chapter.

The development adds to growing scrutiny around candidate eligibility within political parties as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

Atiku fires strong claim against INEC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of partisanship following its decision to withdraw recognition from a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He alleged that the move reflects a broader attempt to tilt the political landscape in favour of the ruling administration led by Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng