Governor Douye Diri has opened up on the reason for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Legit.ng reports that the Bayelsa state defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, November 3, 2025

Diri is the latest PDP governor to defect to the ruling party, making Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers state the only PDP governor in the South-South region

Yenagoa, Bayelsa State – Governor Douye Diri said he decided to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to protect Bayelsa state from sinking.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Diri officially joined the APC on Monday, November 3, 2025, after resigning from the PDP.

Governor Diri says he joined the APC for the sake of Bayelsa state.

The governor explained that although some people might not immediately understand his decision to join the ruling party, time would reveal that it was driven by altruistic motives.

Diri said he worked for years to stabilise the PDP, but those he described as “undertakers” had taken hold of its structures.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this during a grand reception held at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The governor said he served the oil-rich south-south state from sinking with what he described as the “terminal decline” of the PDP.

“We tried all we could to save the PDP, but to no avail. Undertakers were very busy to bury the PDP.

“After seeing that the undertakers wanted to bury the PDP, I never wanted my state to be buried alongside with PDP.

“So knowing what was going on, after all my consultations with all the leaders, it was incumbent on me as governor to make a decision.”

Diri also dismissed comments that leaving the PDP would cost him his mandate.

“There is only one way a governor will lose his office, by impeachment from the State House of Assembly.

“And in this situation, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the majority of the members are going with me.”

Governor Diri praised the APC national leadership for accepting him into the fold.

He stated that Bayelsa state must align with a national platform that gives it room to breathe politically.

