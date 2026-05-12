On Monday, May 11, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) declared 16-year-old Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin as the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) highest scorer

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) hopeful scored 98 marks in English and chemistry, 94 in physics and 82 in biology to get an aggregate score of 372

Reacting to his daughter's feat on Facebook, Daniella's father said a heartfelt prayer for her, and netizens joined in celebrating the girl

At its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admission to Tertiary Institutions, which was held in Abuja on Monday, May 11, JAMB announced Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin as its highest scorer in the 2026 UTME.

Daniella, who wants to study medicine and surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), scored a total of 372 marks: 98 in English, 98 in chemistry, 94 in physics and 82 in biology.

Daniella Jesudunsin Owoeye had the highest UTME score in 2026. Photo Credit: Owoeye Kehinde Joshua, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

UTME 2026: Father overjoyed by daughter's feat

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 11, Daniella's father, Owoeye Kehinde Joshua, congratulated his daughter for making his family, the Owoeye dynasty and indigenes of Ekiti home and abroad proud.

He prayed for more wins for her ahead.

He wrote:

"Congratulations to my Darling Daughter Daniella Jesudunsin Owoeye the overall highest scores UTME 2026/27 in Nigeria congratulations to entire Owoeye/Ibidunni Dynasty congratulations to Erinmope Ekiti congratulations to whole Ekiti state indegenes home and abroad your Daughter has made you proud more wins for her in Jesus name amen."

Daniella Jesudunsin Owoeye scored 372 in the 2026 UTME to emerge the top scorer overall. Photo Credit: Owoeye Kehinde Joshua, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

See Daniella's father's Facebook post below:

Reactions trail Daniel's father's Facebook post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the girl's father's post below:

Titilayo Kolawole-Oluwasola said:

"Wow! Congratulations darling daughter. Greater height in Jesus name."

Marocky Owoeye said:

"Sky is your limit darling daughter, congratulations."

Olusola Joseph Oluwole said:

"Congratulations to our dear daughter, more higher places."

Alhaji Abdul Lateef said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈to you God bless you am very happy 4 you you too good."

Happiness Chidinma said:

"Glory to God.

"Congratulations dear.

"Keep Soaring higher and higher."

Akintayo Akintoyese said:

"Congratulations to the entire family.

"Greater heights."

Bolaji Olatunde said:

"To God be the glory. Congratulations to Daniela and the family. This is a great achievement I celebrate with her."

Abolarin Toluwani said:

"Awesome congratulations dear, More Height, more win keep flourishing."

UTME highest scorer shares study tips

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the girl who scored the highest in the 2026 UTME had shared study tips and spoken about her impressive performance.

Daniella emerged as the 2026 UTME top scorer at her tutorial centre, Daily Ed Consults, after she scored 98 in English, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics, and 82 in Biology. Daniella, who hails from Ekiti State, stated that she had finished secondary school in 2025 and had written her first UTME then.

The teenager, who turns 17 in August, also shared the course she chose to study at the University of Lagos and her reasons. Legit.ng also interviewed Daniella’s father, Mr Owoeye Taiwo Joseph, who worked as an administrator, about his daughter’s result, and he narrated how he helped his daughter prepare.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng