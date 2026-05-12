Ex-Nigerian President and one-time Chairman of the African Union (AU), Olusegun Obasanjo, attended the inauguration of the current president of Uganda

Photos from Uganda captured the moment the 89-year-old former Nigerian leader was received in the East African country

President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony is witnessed by leaders from different parts of Africa and beyond

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kampala, Uganda - Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, was in Uganda to attend President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony.

Obasanjo, a former army general, served as Nigeria's military head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as its president from 1999 to 2007.

Olusegun Obasanjo attends Yoweri Museveni's swearing-in ceremony in Uganda. Photo credit: @KagutaMuseveni, @StateHouseUg

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo in Uganda for Museveni

Legit.ng reports that the Ugandan government made the announcement regarding Obasanjo’s presence in the East African nation on Monday, May 11, via its official Facebook and X pages.

The statement read:

“Uganda warmly welcomes H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, upon his arrival for the Swearing-in Ceremony of H.E. the President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“President Obasanjo remains one of Africa’s respected elder statesmen, with a long record of service in democratic transition, Pan-African diplomacy, peace mediation, and continental cooperation.”

Pictures of OBJ, as Obasanjo is fondly called, at an airport in Uganda were shared on the official X page of the State House Uganda:

Uganda: Museveni sworn in again

Meanwhile, Museveni, 81, was on Tuesday, May 12, sworn in for a record seventh consecutive term following his landslide victory in disputed elections in January, extending his tenure as one of Africa's longest-serving rulers.

Museveni secured re-election with 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65% of the valid votes cast in January.

Heavy security, including armoured tanks, was deployed in the capital, Kampala, ahead of the inauguration in what police said were measures intended to maintain public order, BBC reported.

In his inaugural speech, Museveni touted his economic record since coming to power in 1986. The economy is on course for double-digit growth in the upcoming fiscal year as crude oil production begins.

CNBC Africa quoted Museveni as saying:

“This kisanja should be regarded as a kisanja of no more sleep for all Ugandans. There is no more excuse for poverty when the infrastructure, markets and government programs are now in place.”

African leaders and dignitaries attend Yoweri Museveni swearing-in ceremony in Uganda. Photo credit: @GovUganda

Source: Twitter

Museveni’s inauguration ceremony was attended by at least 11 African heads of state, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Felix Tshisekedi, President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Workneh Gebeyehu, the ex-minister of foreign affairs of Ethiopia, George Akume, the secretary to the government of Nigeria, and other officials and dignitaries.

Pictures from President Museveni's inauguration are available below, shared via X.

Uganda announces public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the government of Uganda declared Tuesday, May 12, 2026, a public holiday.

The day was declared a work-free day for the swearing-in of Museveni.

Richard Todwong, the secretary of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), made the announcement regarding the public holiday.

Source: Legit.ng