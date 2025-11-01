The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the suspension of its national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, a strong ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The leading opposition party also announced the suspension of its national organising secretary, Umar Bature, over the allegation of anti-party activities against them.

According to Vanguard, the PDP national legal adviser and his deputy, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and Okechukwu Osuoha, were also suspended. The suspended officers would not be functioning in the respective capacities for a period of one month, and they have been referred to the party's disciplinary committee for further action.

The development was announced by the PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at the end of the party's National Working Committee emergency meeting in Abuja on Saturday, November 1.

This came the day after the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the PDP to stop its planned 2025 National Convention. Justice James Omotosho of the trial court said that the PDP must first comply with its statutory requirements, the Electoral Act and the Constitution.

The court accused the opposition of breaching its rule, but the party had vowed that preparations for the national convention would go on. This was contained in a statement Ologunagba issued via the PDP X handle @OfficialPDPNig on Friday night, October 31, 2025.

Ologunagba described Justice Kolawole Omotosho’s judgment as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process.

“However, the PDP states that the judgment of the court does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new National Officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.”

The PDP spokesperson notes the recent judgment of the Supreme Court. He explained that the ruling affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs.

He said the PDP directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal this judgment in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend, and promote multi-party democracy in the country. The PDP convention is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16

