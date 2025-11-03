The APC has thrown a shade at the Osun governor`s screening move as fresh cracks widen in the PDP’s ranks

Court ruling on PDP’s convention had ignited new suspensions and counter-suspensions across party leadership

Amid the turmoil, Osun PDP insists Adeleke’s camp remains calm, but questions linger over what’s next

The main opposition party in Osun state, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has mocked the ruling party and its candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke, for wasting resources by obtaining form and undergoing screening as the sole candidate of his party.

The APC spoke against the background of suspension and counter-suspension that rocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently, where the court ruling that halted the PDP's planned convention led to suspension and counter-suspension at the national level of the party.

Speaking through its Director of Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Olabisi, APC said the rush to obtain the gubernatorial form and be screened showed that Governor Adeleke and his party had prior knowledge of the troubles that would befall the party.

His words:

“It was either because the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke had the foreboding or an advanced knowledge of what would befall the party that prompted him to rush his filling of the questionable governorship screening form for nomination for his re-election bid at the party's National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.”

Screening 'waste of resources,' APC declares

Olabisi, who described the steps taken by the ruling party in Osun state as a waste of resources, said:

“With the turn of events at the national headquarters of the PDP, it is apposite to observe and conclude that the Adeleke screening document as the sole governorship candidate of the PDP in Osun State, which was flaunted with fanfare last Wednesday in Abuja wasn't better than a waste paper.”

The APC, which appeared to be closely monitoring the ruling party in the state, noted that following the counter-suspension of the PDP National Working Committee members, the Osun state leadership of the party immediately suspended all its meetings across the state.

“Sequel to the suspension and counter-suspension of the NWC members of the PDP yesterday, the Osun State Chapter of the PDP announced the suspension of all party meetings across the state, following what it described as the brewing crisis within the national leadership of the party and the suspension of four key national officers. The state chapter of the PDP, however, quickly disowned the statement when the enormity of the damage done to the party was discovered.”

The straw that broke the PDP’s camel’s back

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, October 31, ordered the PDP to suspend all activities related to its planned national convention, which was scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo state, on November 15 and 16, until further notice.

Justice James Omotosho directed that the convention be put on hold pending the party’s compliance with the statutory requirements of its constitution, the Nigerian Constitution, and the Electoral Act.

The suit that led to the ruling was filed by three party officials, Austin Nwachukwu, Chairman of the PDP in Imo; Amah Abraham Nnanna, Chairman in Abia; and Turnah George, the party’s South-South Secretary.

In the aftermath of the judgment, divisions deepened within the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

On one side, the NWC suspended the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; Deputy Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha; and National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature, for one month.

In response, Senator Anyanwu led a faction that announced the suspension of the National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and five other NWC members, effectively splitting the party’s national leadership.

No cause for alarm, Osun PDP assures supporters

Reacting to the current challenges facing the PDP, the party Chairman in Osun State, Honourable Sunday Bisi, assured that there is no cause for alarm.

Speaking specifically on the court ruling, Mr Bisi said the issue is being handled with the maturity and institutional experience for which the PDP is known.

The party enjoined members, supporters, and stakeholders in the state to continue their mobilisation and grassroots engagements toward ensuring an outstanding victory for the party in the August 8, 2026, governorship election.

PDP, APC build momentum ahead of governorship

