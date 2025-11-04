The Oyo state High Court cleared the PDP to hold its November national convention in Ibadan and ordered INEC to monitor the process

Justice Akintola restrained PDP officials from disrupting the approved timetable and directed Governor Fintiri ’ s committee to proceed with preparations

The ruling lifted earlier uncertainty after a Federal High Court had halted the event, giving the party confidence to host over 3,000 delegates

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing legal battles surrounding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, as the Oyo state High Court has cleared the opposition party to proceed with its elective national convention in Ibadan.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop its planned 2025 National Convention.

Justice James Omotosho of the trial court said that the PDP must first comply with its statutory requirements, the Electoral Act and the Constitution.

Court gives PDP green light

In a ruling delivered on Monday, 3 November 2025, Justice A. L. Akintola of the Oyo state High Court granted approval for the PDP to conduct its national convention on 15 and 16 November at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Suit No. I/1336/2025 was filed by Folahan Malamo Adelabi, an aspirant for the post of Deputy National Organising Secretary.

The plaintiff sought assurances that the party's leadership would not derail the timetable or interfere with the process.

Justice Akintola ordered the PDP and its officials “not to truncate, frustrate, or disrupt the scheduled convention or the party’s approved timetable and guidelines.”

INEC ordered to monitor proceedings

The court also mandated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy officials to monitor and observe the convention to ensure it complies with relevant electoral laws.

“INEC is hereby ordered to monitor and observe the national convention to ensure transparency and adherence to due process,” the judgement read.

This directive underscores the court’s emphasis on a credible and transparent exercise.

Convention committee to proceed

Delivering further clarity, the court affirmed that the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), chaired by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, should continue with all preparations,

Justice Akintola stated that Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is “authorised to proceed with arrangements for the convention without hindrance.”

The ruling effectively removes the latest legal barrier and permits the party to finalise logistics for over 3,000 delegates expected from across Nigeria, including governors, lawmakers, statutory delegates, and other stakeholders.

Legal battles had previously cast uncertainty over the convention, sparking anxiety within party ranks. The latest ruling, however, offers relief to party leaders who have insisted the convention must go on.

