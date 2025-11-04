Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Tension as 2 Courts Issue Different Judgments Over PDP National Convention
Nigeria

Breaking: Tension as 2 Courts Issue Different Judgments Over PDP National Convention

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • The Oyo state High Court cleared the PDP to hold its November national convention in Ibadan and ordered INEC to monitor the process
  • Justice Akintola restrained PDP officials from disrupting the approved timetable and directed Governor Fintiris committee to proceed with preparations
  • The ruling lifted earlier uncertainty after a Federal High Court had halted the event, giving the party confidence to host over 3,000 delegates

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing legal battles surrounding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, as the Oyo state High Court has cleared the opposition party to proceed with its elective national convention in Ibadan.

Read also

Breaking: APC leaders storm Taraba Govt House as PDP's Governor Kefas inches closer to defection

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop its planned 2025 National Convention.

Two separate courts issue conflicting rulings on the PDP’s planned national convention.
Judicial decisions clash as two courts hand down opposing orders on the PDP national convention. Photo credit: Nurphotos/Pius Utomi Ekpei
Source: Twitter

Justice James Omotosho of the trial court said that the PDP must first comply with its statutory requirements, the Electoral Act and the Constitution.

Court gives PDP green light

In a ruling delivered on Monday, 3 November 2025, Justice A. L. Akintola of the Oyo state High Court granted approval for the PDP to conduct its national convention on 15 and 16 November at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Suit No. I/1336/2025 was filed by Folahan Malamo Adelabi, an aspirant for the post of Deputy National Organising Secretary.

Read also

“Why I dumped PDP for APC”: Governor Diri opens up

The plaintiff sought assurances that the party's leadership would not derail the timetable or interfere with the process.

Justice Akintola ordered the PDP and its officials “not to truncate, frustrate, or disrupt the scheduled convention or the party’s approved timetable and guidelines.”

INEC ordered to monitor proceedings

The court also mandated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy officials to monitor and observe the convention to ensure it complies with relevant electoral laws.

“INEC is hereby ordered to monitor and observe the national convention to ensure transparency and adherence to due process,” the judgement read.

This directive underscores the court’s emphasis on a credible and transparent exercise.

Convention committee to proceed

The PDP’s national convention hangs in uncertainty as two courts deliver contradictory judgments.
Confusion rises as two different courts rule differently on whether the PDP can proceed with its national convention. Photo credit: @officialPDPNg
Source: Twitter

Delivering further clarity, the court affirmed that the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), chaired by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, should continue with all preparations,

Read also

Tension as security forces flood PDP headquaters following emergence of new chairman

Justice Akintola stated that Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is “authorised to proceed with arrangements for the convention without hindrance.”

The ruling effectively removes the latest legal barrier and permits the party to finalise logistics for over 3,000 delegates expected from across Nigeria, including governors, lawmakers, statutory delegates, and other stakeholders.

Legal battles had previously cast uncertainty over the convention, sparking anxiety within party ranks. The latest ruling, however, offers relief to party leaders who have insisted the convention must go on.

Security forces flood PDP headquarters

Previously, Legit.ng reported that heavy security operatives on Monday, October 3 occupied the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja as Abdulrahman Mohammed, former vice chairman (North Central), resumed office as the party’s acting national chairman.

Mohammed’s arrival followed an intense leadership tussle that has split the opposition party into factions, with rival suspensions and counter-suspensions issued across board.

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
PDP
Hot: