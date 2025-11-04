President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, for ministerial appointment

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for ministerial appointment, pending Senate confirmation.

Udeh currently serves as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State. His nomination follows the resignation of Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, who also hails from Enugu.

Here are ten key facts about the legal scholar and public servant now poised for national office.

1. Kingsley Udeh is Enugu State’s Attorney-General

Dr. Udeh was appointed Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State in 2023 by Governor Peter Mbah.

His tenure has been marked by sweeping reforms in the justice sector.

2. He holds a Doctor of Laws (LLD) Degree

Udeh earned his Ph.D./LL.D. in Public Law from Stellenbosch University in South Africa, where he specialised in public procurement.

His doctoral thesis focused on a comparative study of bidder remedies in South Africa and Nigeria.

3. Graduated with distinction from the University of Nottingham

His Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree from the University of Nottingham included modules on public procurement, international trade law, and investment law.

His dissertation on Kenya’s bidder remedies system was awarded a distinction.

4. Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

Udeh was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a title reserved for legal professionals who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in the field.

5. 12 years of consultancy experience

Udeh has worked as a procurement and public finance management consultant for international organisations including UNICEF and DFID. He served as Lead Procurement Consultant on several projects.

6. Strong academic background

Before entering public service, Udeh lectured at Baze University in Abuja and the Nigerian Law School.

He has published widely in international journals and contributed to academic books on procurement law.

7. Key role in legislative reform

Under his leadership, Enugu’s justice ministry drafted over 18 bills in one year, with 15 passed into law. These covered areas such as electricity regulation, urban governance, and environmental protection.

8. Promoted grassroots justice access

Udeh reactivated Citizen’s Rights and Mediation Centres (CRMCs) across all 17 local government areas in Enugu State, enabling community-level dispute resolution.

9. Introduced the witness trust fund

In a bid to improve criminal justice delivery, Udeh announced the creation of a Witness Trust Fund to support reliable and timely testimonies in court proceedings.

10. Known for strategic and inclusive leadership

Observers have described Udeh’s leadership style as reform-oriented and data-driven.

His approach blends legal scholarship with practical governance, focusing on inclusive justice and institutional development.

