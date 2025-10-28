The Nigerian Senate has confirmed six new commissioners for the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC)

The appointments align with the Federal Government’s renewed push for a fairer revenue allocation formula

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau hailed the confirmations as vital to shaping Nigeria’s fiscal future

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of six commissioners to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), marking a significant step in the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to reform the country’s fiscal framework.

The confirmation was made during Tuesday’s plenary session, following the presentation of a report by the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.

Federal Government strengthens fiscal policy with fresh appointments to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission. Photo credit: NASS/X

The committee’s chairman, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, expressed confidence in the nominees’ qualifications and their readiness to serve in the Commission.

New RMAFC commissioners appointed by senate

The newly appointed commissioners include:

• Bello Abubakar Wammako (Sokoto)

• Hadizatu Uwani Muatapha (Borno)

• Senator Marafa Bashir Abba (Taraba)

• Ahmed Waziri Hassan (Adamawa)

• Bob Helen Inafa (Bayelsa)

• Gboyega Oladele (Osun)

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over the session, described the appointments as a “call to national service,” depicting the critical role the commissioners will play in shaping Nigeria’s fiscal future.

Federal government’s drive for revenue allocation reform

The appointments come at a time when the Federal Government is intensifying its push to overhaul Nigeria’s revenue allocation formula.

In August, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, directed RMAFC to embark on a comprehensive review aimed at establishing a more equitable and inclusive framework.

The confirmation of the six commissioners is widely seen as a strategic move to strengthen RMAFC’s operational capacity and support the government’s broader fiscal reform agenda.

What is RMAFC?

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is a key federal agency in Nigeria responsible for monitoring and ensuring the equitable distribution of revenue among the three tiers of government, federal, state, and local.

Established under the 1999 Constitution, RMAFC advises on fiscal matters and develops revenue allocation formulas that reflect national priorities and economic realities.

The Commission also oversees the remuneration of public office holders and promotes transparency in fiscal operations. Its mandate includes reviewing revenue sources, recommending improvements, and ensuring that funds are shared fairly to foster balanced development across the country.

RMAFC plays a strategic role in strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal federalism and supporting sustainable economic growth through efficient resource management and policy guidance.

