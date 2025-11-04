President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of five new permanent secretaries in a move to enhance the federal bureaucracy

According to a statement from the office of the head of service, the appointments were from three regions in the country and the FCT

Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the head of the civil service of the federation, commended Tinubu for his unwavering support

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries to fill some existing vacancies in a move to strengthen the federal bureaucracy.

This was disclosed by the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in a statement on Monday, November 3. The office described the appointments as a strategic step with the intention of strengthening the leadership and enhancing service delivery in major government ministries.

Leadership reported that the statement was signed by the director of information and public relations of the OHCSF, Eno Olotu, who explained that the appointments followed a transparent and rigorous selection process.

List of permanent secretaries Tinubu appointed

Below is the list of the appointments and the region they represented:

S/N Names State/Region 1 Ibrahim Abdulkarim Ozi FCT 2 Ezemama John Chidiebere Imo 3 Garba Abdul Sule Usman North Central 4 Mohammed Musa Ishiyaku North East 5 Ukaire Binyerem Chigbowu South East

Olotu further explained that the process of the appointment was in line with President Tinubu's pledge to champion the principles of professionalism, transparency and meritocracy within the federal civil service.

Head of Service speaks on Tinubu's appointment

Speaking on the appointment, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the head of the civil service of the federation, reportedly praised the president for his "unwavering commitment" to the ideals.

She explained that the appointments were a clear representation of Tinubu's administration's dedication to ensuring a competent and results-oriented civil service, which will address the needs of Nigerians effectively.

Walson-Jack added that the new appointees have a wealth of experience and expertise in the roles they were appointed to and expressed the confidence that their appointment would enhance public service delivery and support the agenda of the government to develop the country.

The appointments were made with the aim of filling some critical leadership gaps and offering fresh insights into the implementations of government programmes and policies.

She then congratulated the new appointee and expressed the confidence that they would bring their expertise to the work to drive accountability and efficiency within the service.

It was reported that the subsequent announcement would name the specific ministries in which the new permanent secretaries were posted.

