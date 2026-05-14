The APC screening committee has disqualified over 100 Kwara Assembly aspirants ahead of the 2027 elections

Affected aspirants have been declared “uncleared” across multiple constituencies after screening documentation emerged

Party insiders have linked the mass disqualification to moves toward consensus candidates before primaries

The screening committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly disqualified over 100 aspirants seeking to contest for seats in the Kwara state House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Over 100 Kwara assembly hopefuls dropped by APC screening panel as party moves toward 2027 polls. Photo: RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the affected aspirants were declared “uncleared” in a screening document titled, “ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) FOR THE NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR THE 2027 GENERAL ELECTION.”

The document, obtained by Legit.ng, contained names of aspirants from several local government areas and constituencies across the state, many of whom were marked “UNCLEARED” by the party’s screening panel.

Among those listed in the document were Rilwan Olawale Sulyman, Hauwau Alabi-Bashir, Ayinla Bolaji Abdulfatai, Afusat Nike, Issa Abubakar Al Fulani, Bello Aliu Olamilekan, and Jimoh Raheem Agboola, all from Ilorin South Local Government Area.

Other affected aspirants included Yinka Suleiman, Mukhtar Abdulgafar Omotosho, Yahaya Duro Uthman Hambali, Abdulrahman Abdulwahab, Laaro Rasheed Oladimeji, and Bayero Yahaya from Ilorin West.

The list also featured several aspirants from Moro, Edu, Asa, and Baruten local government areas, including Wole-Oke Olayiwola, Oniwa Isiaka Funmilayo, Adetunji Iyiola Alabi, Yisa Gideon Shaba, Wonchiko Abdullahi, Job Diadia Jiya, Rukayat Sidiq, Adisa Jimoh Olanrewaju, Adamu Saidu, and Alhassan Saidu Bonni.

Mass disqualification fuels APC consensus move

Speaking with Legit.ng, some party chieftains familiar with the screening process said the mass disqualification was part of efforts to pave the way for consensus candidates in various constituencies ahead of the party primaries.

A senior party source said, “The party is trying to reduce unnecessary contests and ensure that consensus candidates emerge in most of the constituencies.”

The APC chieftain told Legit.ng that many of the affected aspirants were screened out over alleged breaches of the party’s constitution and guidelines.

“Most of those marked uncleared were disqualified due to issues relating to party regulations and constitutional requirements,” the source explained.

Over 100 Kwara assembly hopefuls dropped by APC screening panel as party moves toward 2027 polls. Photo: InsideIlorin_NG, OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The development has already generated reactions within the party, with some members expressing concerns over the transparency of the screening exercise and the possibility of internal disputes ahead of the 2027 elections.

APC silent after Kwara screening exercise

As of the time of filing this report, the state chapter of the APC had yet to issue an official statement regarding the disqualification of the aspirants.

Recall that the party had screened 158 aspirants seeking to contest for the 24 seats in the state House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the party leadership pledging a transparent and credible exercise.

The screening exercise, held on Monday, May 11, drew aspirants from the state's 16 local government areas as the party intensified preparations for the forthcoming polls.

Speaking before the commencement of the exercise, the chairman of the screening committee, Prof Success Musa, said the large turnout of aspirants reflected the growing popularity and acceptance of the APC in Kwara State.

“I learnt we have 158 aspirants for the House of Assembly alone. That is democracy. That is what APC represents. It is the leadership shown by the chairman and our governor,” he had said.

APC waives Tinubu screening for 2027

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) approved a waiver of the screening requirement for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primary election.

The decision, taken by the party’s National Working Committee, means Tinubu will be treated as having satisfied the screening process based on constitutional provisions and prior clearance during the 2022 primaries.

Source: Legit.ng