Breaking: Tinubu Declares Emergency on Security Training Institutions in Nigeria
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a state of emergency over Nigeria’s security training facilities, citing their outdated conditions as a threat to the effectiveness of Nigeria’s internal security agencies
- The announcement specifically addresses the training institutions of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other security agencies
- The development was confirmed on Tuesday, November 4, in Lagos, by the National Economic Council (NEC) ad-hoc committee tasked with revamping security training institutions in Nigeria
Ikeja, Lagos state - President Bola Tinubu has declared an emergency on security training institutions in Nigeria.
As reported by The Nation on Tuesday afternoon, November 4, the president's decision follows the condition of training institutions for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other internal security agencies.
TVC News also noted the development.
The announcement was made public by Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah, who chairs the National Economic Council (NEC) ad-hoc committee tasked with overseeing the overhaul of these critical facilities. The declaration stems from deep concerns within the presidency and the NEC over the outdated and dilapidated state of the institutions responsible for training Nigeria’s internal security personnel.
NEC backs Tinubu’s proposal
Governor Mbah, speaking during an on-the-spot inspection of facilities in Lagos on Tuesday, November 4, emphasised President Tinubu’s 'commitment to rapidly addressing the deficit in security capacity building'.
Governor Mbah said:
“President Tinubu has declared an emergency on these training facilities. Their condition is outdated, and the government is determined to overhaul them to ensure our security personnel receive world-class training.”
The ad-hoc committee, which also includes Ogun state Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, has been given a strict timeline of 30 days to submit a comprehensive report.
Ribadu convenes emergency security meeting
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), convened an emergency security meeting with service chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Abuja.
Though the agenda of the meeting was not immediately known, it is understood that it was convened to coordinate a unified national security response and review intelligence assessments regarding the potential consequences of the US president, Donald Trump’s statement.
The American leader had over the weekend directed what he called the 'Department of War' to prepare for potential operations in Nigeria, alleging that Christians were victims of genocide.
