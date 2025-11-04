The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced the appointment of a new Tax Ombudsman, adding that it was in line with the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, disclosed that the appointment aligns with Tinubu's commitment to implementing the sustainable and far-reaching reforms in the revenue and tax administration framework.

President Bola Tinubu gives appointment to John Nwabueze Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

John Nwabueze is from Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State. He will be bringing extensive professional and public service experience to the new job.

Tinubu appoints new directors

His appointment came the day after Tinubu reportedly approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries to fill some existing vacancies in a move to strengthen the federal bureaucracy.

This was disclosed by the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in a statement on Monday, November 3. The office described the appointments as a strategic step with the intention of strengthening the leadership and enhancing service delivery in major government ministries.

The statement was signed by the director of information and public relations of the OHCSF, Eno Olotu, who explained that the appointments followed a transparent and rigorous selection process.

Olotu further explained that the process of the appointment was in line with President Tinubu's pledge to champion the principles of professionalism, transparency and meritocracy within the federal civil service.

Head of Service speaks on Tinubu's appointment

Speaking on the appointment, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the head of the civil service of the federation, reportedly praised the president for his "unwavering commitment" to the ideals.

She explained that the appointments were a clear representation of Tinubu's administration's dedication to ensuring a competent and results-oriented civil service, which will address the needs of Nigerians effectively.

Walson-Jack added that the new appointees have a wealth of experience and expertise in the roles they were appointed to and expressed the confidence that their appointment would enhance public service delivery and support the agenda of the government to develop the country.

