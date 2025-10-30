Northern Governor Signs Law Creating 29 New LGAs, "I Am Pleased to Inform You"
- The Bauchi state government is making a move to create an additional 29 local government areas in the northeast state
- Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has signed into law a bill to provide for the creation of 29 new LGAs
- The Acting Deputy Clerk of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Yerima, has sent a letter to the national assembly seeking approval
Bauchi State – Governor Bala Mohammed has signed into law a bill creating an additional 29 local government areas in Bauchi State.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled state has 20 local governments, with the proposed 29 additional local government areas will make it 49 LGAs.
The acting deputy clerk of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Yerima, said the Law has been passed in accordance with Sub-Section 3 of Section 100 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).
Yerima sent the proposal to the Committee on Constitutional Review, seeking the approval of the National Assembly for ratification in the ongoing constitution amendment.
As reported by Daily Trust, this was contained in a letter addressed to Senator Barau Jibrin, the chairman Senate committee on Constitutional Review
“I am pleased to inform you that the Bauchi State House of Assembly has passed into Law a bill to provide for the creation of 29 new additional local government areas in Bauchi State, 2025.
“The additional Local Government Areas are inchoate until such time as the National Assembly shall pass an Act to make consequential provisions with respect to the names of the said additional Local Government Areas as provided for under Section 8(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The said Law is hereby forwarded to the Chairman, Joint Committee on Constitution Review Committee, National Assembly, for further necessary action, please.”
Reps move to create new LGAs
Recall that constitutional amendment bills to create new LGAs in Abia, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Zamfara states passed the second reading.
Lawmakers, including Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, are sponsoring bills to split existing LGAs to enhance administrative efficiency and grassroots governance.
The bills require National Assembly and state legislature approval before becoming law, but analysts have warned of potential financial burdens on state resources.
Northern governor signs law creating 13 new emirates
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mohammed signed into law the Chieftaincy Appointment and Deposition Law
The new law provides for the creation of 13 new emirates and over 111 district heads across Bauchi State.
The governor instructed security agencies to take action against any impediment to the newly signed laws.
