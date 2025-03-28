Constitutional amendment bills to create new LGAs in Abia, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Zamfara states have passed the second reading

Lawmakers, including Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, are sponsoring bills to split existing LGAs to enhance administrative efficiency and grassroots governance

The bills require National Assembly and state legislature approval before becoming law, while analysts warn of potential financial burdens on state resources

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has taken a significant step towards restructuring Nigeria’s local government system as constitutional amendment bills seeking to create new Local Government Areas (LGAs) in five states successfully passed the second reading.

The proposed bills, sponsored by various lawmakers, aim to carve out new administrative units from existing LGAs in Abia, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Zamfara states.

Lawmakers in the House of Reps have progressed bills aimed at establishing new LGAs across five states. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Breakdown of proposed LGAs

Leading the legislative push, Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, alongside six other lawmakers, sponsored a bill seeking to split the existing Bende LGA in Abia state into two, creating Bende North while renaming the original LGA as Bende South, The Cable reported.

Similarly, Francis Waive, Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, introduced a bill advocating for the creation of Ughievwen LGA in Delta state.

In Enugu state, a joint bill sponsored by Paul Nnamchi, Chimaobi Atu, and Nnolim Nnaji proposes additional LGAs to enhance administrative efficiency and grassroots development.

A separate bill, sponsored by Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, seeks to create Ideato West LGA from the existing Ideato LGA in Imo state.

Meanwhile, in Zamfara state, Bello Shinkafi’s bill seeks the formation of Moriki LGA from the present Zurmi LGA.

For these proposals to become law, they must undergo rigorous legislative scrutiny, pass through voting in both chambers of the National Assembly, and secure the approval of at least two-thirds of state legislatures before being transmitted to the President for final assent, Vanguard reported.

Analyst speak over move to create more LGAs

The House of Reps is pushing forward legislation to establish additional LGAs in five states. Photo credit: @OrderPaper

Source: Getty Images

While the bills have received support from various lawmakers, some political analysts have raised concerns about the financial viability and administrative efficiency of creating additional LGAs.

A political analyst, Seyi Adewale, cautioned,

"While decentralization is important, the financial sustainability of these new LGAs must be thoroughly examined to avoid adding unnecessary burdens on state resources."

As the legislative process unfolds, Nigerians await further developments on the potential restructuring of local governance in these five states.

NASS: Bill to return Nigeria to parliamentary era gains prominence

The House of Representatives on Thursday, March 27, passed the bill seeking to return Nigeria to the parliamentary system of government for second reading.

The bill was one of the 31 constitutional amendment bills that passed the second reading during the plenary, which was presided over by Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the deputy speaker of the house.

Kingsley Chinda, the minority leader of the House of Representatives and 59 other lawmakers were the sponsors of the bill.

Source: Legit.ng