The House of Representatives has announced that it is working on 46 requests for the creation of new states and 117 requests for new local government areas (LGAs) across

The House Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution confirmed this on Wednesday and mentioned the region with the highest requests for new states

The chairman of the committee and Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, spoke extensively about the bills and the 1999 constitution amendment

Abuja - The House of Representatives Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution is considering about 46 requests for the creation of new states and 117 requests for new local government areas across the 36 states of the federation.

The House Committee is also considering two requests for boundary adjustment as well as about 86 Constitution amendment bills passed by the House.

46 new states: North Central leads with 12 requests

As reported by The Nation, the North Central is leading the pack for the request for new states with 12 requests, followed by the South West with 8 requests, the North West and South-south have 7 requests each, while the North East and South East have 6 requests each.

The North East has 22 requests for the creation of a new local government areas, the North West has 14 requests, North Central has 21 requests, South East has 24 requests, Southwest has 12 requests, while the South-South has 24 requests.

Speaking on the development, chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review and Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, said he segmented all the memoranda and bills received by the committee into different categories to aid the public in making their contributions to the process.

He listed the areas of attention as electoral reforms, judicial reforms, the legislature, inclusive governance, security and policing, devolution of powers, strengthening of institutions, traditional institutions, fiscal reforms, citizenship and indigeneship, fundamental human rights, local government reform, as we will as creation of states and local governments.

Kalu asked Nigerians to participate fully in the process of reviewing the 1999 constitution to bring it to our expectations, saying those who refuse to participate in the exercise should not complain later.

"The Bills, sponsored by Members of the House, represent legislative efforts aimed at addressing various developmental challenges affecting governance practices in Nigeria," Kalu said.

