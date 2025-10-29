Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal is set to meet President Tinubu as top PDP figures abandon him for the APC amid growing political tension

Seven more PDP lawmakers are reportedly preparing to defect, a move that could leave the governor with only four loyal members in the assembly

The Northern APC Stakeholders Forum warns against admitting Lawal into the party, citing insecurity, poor governance, and failed leadership

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state is reportedly in panic mode following a string of high-profile defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development has intensified the political turmoil within his administration and cast serious doubts over his re-election prospects ahead of the 2027 polls.

President Bola Tinubu expected to meet Governor Lawal at the State House in Abuja. Photo: FB/DaudaLawal

As reported by the Independent, sources from government house, Gusau, revealed that Lawal is scheduled to visit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja by 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The meeting is described as an urgent move by the governor to seek presidential intervention as his political base continues to collapse.

More PDP members dump Lawal for APC

The latest wave of defections has seen influential PDP figures, including lawmakers, ward leaders, and former aides, join the APC, accusing the governor of neglect and poor leadership.

On Tuesday, Hon. Maharazu Salisu, who represents Maradun II Constituency in the Zamfara state House of Assembly, officially defected to the APC during a ceremony at the party’s secretariat in Gusau.

His exit, alongside five PDP ward chairmen across different local governments, has further weakened the governor’s control over the party.

The situation worsened when a PDP candidate, whom Lawal allegedly funded with over N4 billion during a recent by-election, also joined the APC, citing widespread dissatisfaction with the state’s leadership.

Dauda Lawal's expected meeting with Tinubu is to potentially physically communicate his willingness to defect to the APC. Photo: FB/ABAT, DaudaLawal

Party insiders disclosed that the APC now controls 13 out of the 24 seats in the state assembly, while seven additional PDP lawmakers are expected to defect in the coming days. If the move succeeds, Lawal could be left with only four loyalists in the legislature, exposing him to possible impeachment proceedings.

Governor faces rebellion and APC resistance

Information from the state capital indicates that Lawal held a closed-door meeting with some assembly members on Monday night, where he reportedly voiced concerns about his dwindling support.

According to one source, the governor confided in his aides that “even if he loses power,” he would “explore international options,” referencing properties he owns in London, Dubai, the United States, and Germany.

Meanwhile, the Northern APC Stakeholders Forum has warned the party against admitting Lawal should he seek defection.

The forum’s National Coordinator, Alhaji Mubarak Liman, said the governor’s poor governance record and failure to tackle insecurity could tarnish the APC’s image in the North-West.

“Governor Dauda Lawal has failed woefully in all areas of governance — from security to infrastructure and welfare. Any attempt to welcome him into the APC will spell doom for the party in Zamfara and the North-West at large,” the statement read.

The forum also said the spate of defections from the PDP to the APC was clear evidence of Lawal’s waning political influence and growing unpopularity among citizens.

