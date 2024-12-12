The federal government led by President Tinubu has insisted that it is an impeachable offense for state governors to tamper with LGA funds

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), made this known on Thursday in Abuja

Fagbemi revealed the action the government will take against states enacting laws to circumvent the Supreme Court judgement on LG autonomy, adding that council chairmen who misuse LGA funds will be jailed

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has said that the federal government will move against states enacting laws that are directed at circumventing the the Supreme Court judgement on Local Government autonomy.

LG autonomy: FG threatens legal action against state govs

Fagbemi said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government will not hesitate in initiating contempt proceedings against such states while their attorneys general would be referred to the Legal Practioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for misconduct.

The AGF, stated this on Thursday December 12, while addressing the 2024 annual conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), in Abuja.

Fagbemi: LG chairmen mismanaging funds risk jail time

He warned the chairmen of the 774 LGAs across Nigeria against mismanaging local government funds.

He said:

“By the July 11, 2024 judgment of the Supreme Court, which granted financial autonomy to LGAs in the country, any governor who tampers with the finances of the LGAs in his state is seen to have committed a gross misconduct, which is an impeachable offence.”

As reported by The Nation, Fagbemi noted that if any local government chairman chooses to misuse public funds and fail to deliver on his or her constitutional mandates, such LG chairman risks going to jail, adding that the financial autonomy granted by the Supreme Court empowers them to promote grassroots development and not the other way round.

The AGF also stated that local government chairmen do not have immunity like state governors.

He urged the council chairmen and other officials to prioritize their constitutional duties like education, healthcare, and welfare programmes, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

“Primary education must be accessible to every child. Pregnant women and infants must receive quality healthcare, and the vulnerable in the society must benefit from sustainable welfare programmes,” he said.

Speaking further, the AGF praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government for reinforcing governance and transparency with the LG autonomy, stressing that the era of impunity is over and that local government officials must be held accountable for their actions.

