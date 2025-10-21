Bauchi state - Governor Bala Mohammed has created 13 new emirates and over 111 district heads across Bauchi State.

Governor Mohammed signed into law the Chieftaincy Appointment and Deposition Law on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The governor also signed into law the repeal of the Sayawa Chiefdom and enactment of the Zaar Chiefdom with headquarters at Mhrim Namchi community in Tafawa Balewa local government area.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Mohammed equally signed into law the Local Government Pension Contributory Scheme.

This is pledging to clear the backlog of pensions and gratuities owed to retired local government workers.

Source: Legit.ng