INMA: Why Earl Wilkinson's June 2026 Visit to Nigeria and Kenya Matters

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The International News Media Association (INMA), the world's leading association for news media companies, brings its CEO and Executive Director, Earl Wilkinson, to Nigeria and Kenya in June 2026 for engagements with media leaders, editors, commercial executives, product teams, journalists, educators, and industry stakeholders.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment for African media as organisations navigate artificial intelligence, changing audience habits, declining traditional revenues, the rise of creator-led media, platform disruption, and the urgent need for sustainable business models.

WHY IS THIS NEWSWORTHY?

Africa is emerging as one of the most dynamic regions in global news media transformation. Over recent years, African participation in INMA has grown significantly through increased membership, stronger engagement in global conferences and training programmes, and a growing contribution of African case studies, speakers, and innovation examples to the global media industry.

African publishers are increasingly helping to shape conversations around digital transformation, audience engagement, product innovation, mobile-first publishing, and sustainable journalism.

INMA'S LEADERSHIP IN NEWS MEDIA INNOVATION

Technology and Artificial Intelligence

Responsible adoption of AI across editorial, commercial, product, and operational functions.

Impact of generative AI on journalism, workflows, and audience engagement.

Navigating relationships with global technology platforms, including Facebook, Google, and OpenAI.

Digital Product Development

Building products that audiences value and use regularly.

Mobile, app, web, audio, video, newsletters, and emerging digital experiences.

Product-led growth strategies that strengthen audience loyalty.

Advertising and Commercial Innovation

The future of digital advertising.

First-party data strategies.

Commercial transformation and diversified revenue models.

New approaches to client solutions and branded content.

Reader Revenue and Audience Growth

Digital subscriptions and memberships.

Registration and conversion strategies.

Customer retention and loyalty.

Building sustainable reader-revenue businesses.

Young Audiences and the Future of News

Across Africa, younger consumers increasingly discover information through social platforms, creators, influencers, videos, podcasts, and messaging apps rather than traditional news channels. One of the most urgent challenges facing media companies globally is reconnecting with younger audiences.

INMA has become a leading global forum for understanding:

Gen Z and millennial news consumption habits.

Creator and influencer impact on journalism.

Video-first and mobile-first audience strategies.

Building trust with younger consumers.

Converting younger audiences into loyal users, subscribers, and members.

INMA'S GROWING COMMITMENT TO AFRICA

Africa Media Summits on revenue, newsroom and technology, and audience development.

Inviting African media executives to participate in various global forums.

Masterclasses for emerging young media leaders.

INMA Elevate Scholarship Programme, offering mentorship and training programmes.

The Elevate Scholarship Programme is helping to develop the next generation of African media leaders by providing access to global knowledge, mentorship, networking, and professional development opportunities.

POTENTIAL INTERVIEW ANGLES

How can African media organisations remain viable businesses in the AI era?

What lessons can the rest of the world learn from Africa?

What similarities exist between global audience habits and those you have observed in Africa?

Why is leadership development becoming critical to media viability?

What examples of revenue and monetisation opportunities exist beyond typical advertising, and how can we position ourselves better?

ABOUT INMA

INMA is a global community of more than 22,000 news media professionals across over 90 countries, focused on audience growth, revenue development, product innovation, technology adoption, advertising transformation, reader revenue, and the future sustainability of journalism.

Media Enquiries:

Doreen Mbaya

Africa Division Manager, INMA

dmbaya@inma.org

+254721541025

Source: Legit.ng