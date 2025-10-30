President Bola Tinubu's new ministerial nominee, Bernard Doro, was approved by the Senate on Thursday, October 30

Doro's screening and confirmation in the Senate were witnessed by Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the APC

Tinubu's new ministerial nominee was questioned for less than 30 minutes before the senators asked him to take a bow and leave

The Senate has approved the nomination of Bernard Doro as a minister under the administration of President Bola Tinubu. The senators confirmed the ministerial nominee following a brief screening session, which lasted for less than 30 minutes during plenary on Thursday, October 30.

Prof. were All Progressives Congress (APC), was present at the national assembly to witness the screening and confirmation of the Doro.

Senate approves Bernard Doro's ministerial nomination Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Doro speaks of his plan as minister

According to a, Doro would be the third minister that President Tinubu will appoint from Plateau state. Yilwatda and Simon Lalong, the immediate past governor of the state, who resigned as a minister to go to the Senate after a court judgment.

The ministerial nominee also spoke on his vision to champion an inclusive humanitarian ecosystem in the country. He also vowed that his ministry activities would be guided by independence and impartiality.

Following the question and answer session, the lawmakers said they were satisfied with his credentials and capacity to perform on the job. The senators then asked him to take a bow and leave.

Tinubu forwards Doro's name to the Senate

On Tuesday, 21 October, President Tinubu forwarded the name of Doro from Plateau State to the Senate for confirmation as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on Information and Strategy, announced the development in a statement.

Doro’s nomination came after Yilwatda, who previously served as the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, was elected Chairman of the APC in July. His nomination is expected to fill the ministerial vacancy created by Yilwatda’s elevation within the ruling party.

Profile of new Tinubu's minister

Born on January 23, 1969 in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state, Dr Doro brings over two decades of multidisciplinary experience spanning clinical practice, ph@rmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

He holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, an MBA specialising in IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice as disclosed by the presidency.

Dr Doro currently serves as an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), where he has worked across urgent care, GP practices, walk-in centres, and hospital settings.

Senate clears Bernard Doro as minister under President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Senate confirms Joash Amupitan as new INEC chairman

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Senate confirmed Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation came after a rigorous two-hour session in which senators questioned the nominee on issues ranging from electoral reforms and policy implementation to institutional independence and the Electoral Act. During the screening, Professor Amupitan assured lawmakers of his commitment to strengthening electoral integrity in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng